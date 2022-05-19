We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
"Being a momma to me means endless love! Not always easy and more times than none overwhelmnig. Sometimes raising kids has been like trying to nail Jell-O to a tree but I would not change any of it. Being their protector and always their biggest supporter even with the small stuff I always want to back them 100%. Watching them continue to grow daily into awesome, strong minded adults makes my heart happy. It’s good for the soul and to watch their bond continue to get stronger makes me love them even more if that’s possible. It’s amazing to watch babies grow in this hard world with what you taught them and see them being respectful hard working adults still learning all the time. In return they always support me 110%. We have had a hard year but we continue to thrive as a team and that’s enough for me. Never having to be alone because I have my two heart beats that call me their Momma. Thanks to Jensen and Jeremy for making the days easier and full of laughs, tears and most of all -- love."
Valerie Lease
