We're celebrating Mom the entire month of May in Allegany Magazine with our Moms We Love Feature.
“When you become a parents or a grandparent you thank God for blessing your life with these precious babies. Just when you think life cannot get any better, God looks down and says I think I should bless them with one more miracle. I am so thankful that He allowed us to live long enough to hold this little miracle named Natalie. Natalie is the daughter of Michael and Jacki Boggs, Granddaughter of Mark and Stacey Boggs and Joe Symons, Great granddaughter of Bill and Saundra Pancake and Flo Boggs.”
Meet all of Allegany Magazine's 2022 "Moms We Love" in one collection in our May 2022 hard copy edition -- available now. Or call us at 301-722-4608 today.