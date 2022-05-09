Roots and Wings
From a Mother’s Perspective
So, my trip west this week is to move my oldest to Colorado Springs.
I’d be lying if I said I’m not struggling but I’d also be lying if I said I wasn’t excited for him. So for Moms and Dads out there who are facing similar challenges, here are some thoughts from this road trip.
We got on the road this morning in Missouri at 4 a.m. I watched the sunrise behind me while the moon set directly in front of me and as I watched this take place, I watched the child that first made me a mom, sleep. I watched him and I cried. I watched him and thought about what a blessing he is to my life. I watched him and I prayed. I asked for his safety, I asked for God to guide him as he takes on this journey far away from home, I asked Him to help him find himself and his passions. I thanked Him for choosing me to be his mom. I realized that I’ve done my job. I’ve completed the first leg of this journey with him. I taught him right from wrong, how to be loving and empathetic, how to care for and respect others, how to stand up for himself and what he believes in, how to speak his mind and defend what is good and right and honorable. I’ve made mistakes too and sometimes I beat myself up for those but today I let myself off the hook a little after my chat with our Heavenly Father on this quiet drive. I’m human. Mistakes will be made. It’s who we are and we can’t change that. We do our best, we love them and teach them and when we mess up, we’re honest about it and apologize. By doing so we also have taught our children to be accountable, say you’re sorry when it’s needed and that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as we learn from them. The biggest part of my teaching role as a parent is ending. There will be more opportunities in the future but my role is now changing.
My role now, as hard as it is, is to take a step back and allow him to soar to the heights that I know he’s capable of and to be here to help if he stumbles along the way. My role now is to be his supporter and cheerleader (not that those weren’t already roles that I happily took on), to watch as he spreads his wings and continues to grow and find himself. My role now is to be proud of the man I’ve raised, of the man that he’s become. . My role isn’t over, it’s just shifting. The shift is hard. I will admit I am not crazy about it. My kids have been the center of my universe since I found out they were growing within me. Letting them go and, in a sense, allowing God to step in and take the lead role again is not something that I’m crazy about. I’ve always struggled with the aspect of my faith that tells us to give it to God. I’m good at the giving part but I’m bad at leaving it with Him.
I composed myself when he started to stir and managed to hold it together and laugh with him, share stories, jokes and memories and watch him drift in and out of sleep as he needed it. I managed to keep it together until we crossed the border into Colorado and then, it came again. The tears flowed, the overwhelming anxiety hit me, I was physically sick at the thought that a few days from now. I will leave this place and he won’t be coming with me and that feels wrong because I’m leaving a huge piece of my heart here.
He looked at me and said, “Mom, I’m going to be okay. There is nothing stopping you from coming out whenever you want to.”
The “kid” -- reassuring me, it felt totally backwards -- it always does when they turn the tables on us. He just kept telling me it would be ok and to take a deep breath. I know he’s right and I truly am excited for him on this new adventure, a little jealous of the setting that he now is growing in. Anyone who knows me, knows I have a love of the west. Arizona and Utah are two of my favorites but driving into Colorado Springs and seeing the Rockies suddenly appear in the midst of the high desert and prairie that we had been driving in for an eternity across Kansas and into Colorado was breathtaking and truly gave me chills. The snow-capped peaks appeared and my mind switched to how much he’s going to grow and thrive here and I’m already looking forward to watching him grow as a photographer too. His Opa sent him with three different cameras, a GoPro and a new computer so he’s hooked up and ready to roll.
Moms and Dads, here’s the point of all of this: Take it all in. Every single solitary moment. Don’t let an instant pass you by because it goes so incredibly quickly. When it’s time for your children to leave the nest, try to remember that your job isn’t over; they still need you and want you in their lives, the role you are playing is simply changing. Now instead of you leading, you get to watch. You get to appreciate and stand in awe of the human you created and raised. You get to watch them leave their fingerprints all over this crazy world. You get to sit back and say, “Yeah, he/she is mine and they’re amazing. I couldn’t be more proud!” You get to see them embrace life on their terms and carve out their space and hopefully, begin families of their own, where the cycle starts anew.
Much love to you from one struggling but super proud mom of three who have grown up entirely too fast!