Save the Date so you can Fade to Blue
Calendar Spotlight
July 2- 30, 2022
Michael Hunter Thompson: If These Halls Could Talk
The Allegany Arts Council, Allegany Museum, Allegany High School, AHS Historical Research Methods Students, and photographer Michael Hunter Thompson are pleased to present a special program entitled, “If These Halls Could Talk: A Tribute to Allegany’s Campobello", to take place July 2-23, 2022. If These Halls Could Talk is a collaborative effort that combines the unique artistic talent of photographer Michael Hunter Thompson and the research and project development of students at Allegany High School enrolled in the Historical Research Methods class. The project celebrates the history and legacy of the former Allegany High School located on Sedgwick Street in Cumberland and incorporates several events.
“The people that follow this school and read in the paper and online, they haven’t heard much positive news about the school for the last three years,” Michael, who lives near the old school, said. “This project and the exhibition will be something positive.”
The Allegany Arts Council’s Saville and Schwab galleries will host the photography exhibit, Fade to Blue: A Photographic Journey, which showcases the organized photo shoots Thompson conducted in the former Allegany High School. Using alumni from multiple generations, Thompson captured many of the rites of passage we all know - dances, studying in the library, and hanging with friends. The exhibition will be on display from July 2-30, 2022, with a special, ticketed VIP evening to take place Friday, July 8, 2022. A Public Opening will take place Saturday, July 9, 2022, and is part of the Campers Class Reunion Weekend
The Allegany Museum will display a special exhibition entitled, Allegany: The American High School Experience, to take place July 2-30, 2022. The exhibit—fully researched, developed, and designed by current Allegany High School students enrolled in the Historical Research Methods course—will reflect the history of the American High School. The exhibit will explore the history of sports, band, student life, and other aspects of the high school experience. It will feature a replica of the Sedgwick Street building built in Legos, a unique video that embodies the emotion of high school through the years, and much more. Artifacts donated from members of the community will also be on display. A Public Opening will take place Saturday, July 9, 2022, and is part of the Campers Class Reunion Weekend.
“It needed to be photographed before it is gone, I thought. Then I said, what if I could get alumni involved. I thought, what if I set up figures in this dilapidated state of the school. Then it grew to what if I tried to get as many generations of alumni to be the figures in the photos?” Michael said. “So I figured I would put out the word to see if they would be interested and they were.”
Allegany High alumni and members of the public are invited to join a special Campers Class Reunion to take place Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the festival grounds of Canal Place. The celebration will feature music, food and beverages, special guests, and more.
To pre-order a copy of Thompson's book, Fade to Blue: A Tribute to Allegany's Campobello, visit http://www.michaelhunterthompson.com/fadetoblue-products/fadetobluebook