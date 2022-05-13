In Memoriam
Allegany Magazine Remembers…
Iris Rena “Tilly” Love
The May 2022 edition of Allegany Magazine – one in which we celebrate Mother’s Day – is dedicated in memory of Tilly Love.
Iris Rena (aka "Tilly") Love, (also called Aunt Sue) died on February 2, 2022, in her home of 52 years, after a short health battle. She was surrounded by all of her children and all of her grandchildren just one night before her passing.
After a 20 day battle in the CVU and ICU with non-COVID related health issues, all that she wanted was to be home again and her final wishes were fulfilled and she spent her final hours surrounded by family and friends who are family. She was pain free, comfortable and peaceful when she left this earth after a good morning of tapping her hands to the music around her, squeezing her children's hands to comfort them, and after having a good cup of coffee. She slipped off with a smile on her face holding her son's hand just before noon.
Born April 6, 1943, in Cumberland, Tilly was the eighth child of the late Roy and Mildred (Burch) Park and was a Class of 1961 graduate from Fort Hill High School. She eloped with her high school sweetheart (from the other side of town), Clyde Melvin Love on June 10, 196, while her mother was on vacation in Florida, and spent her honeymoon at the Slumberland in LaVale.
In her later years, Tilly enjoyed her time as a part of the Downtown Cumberland community helping her son, David, with events and socials at Azad's of Cumberland at the Qashqai Gallery and during his time on the DDC. She loved hanging out in Downtown Cumberland and was a regular fixture to be seen on Baltimore and North Centre Street any time that there was anything going on. This was a tradition she began with her late husband, Butch, as far back as the very first Friday After Five when they would volunteer to help Ed Mullaney with anything that he needed from greeting visitors and tourists as ambassadors of Downtown, to cleaning up horse manure from the carriage rides that use to happen. Tilly and Butch truly loved the Downtown Cumberland community and always made “the loop” anytime they were out and about. Whether they were having dinner somewhere close, or coming home from a drive or a vacation, the first place that they would drive before even going home, was down Liberty Street up Pershing Street to N. Centre Street and down to City Hall just to check on things. This is a tradition that Tilly carried on with her son, David, up until the end of her life.
In addition to her parents, Tilly was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clyde Melvin “Butch” Love; three brothers, Ken Park, Don Park and Jack Parks; three sisters, Ann (Park) Goodrich, Bernie (Park) Donahoe, Carol (Park) Valasquez; sisters-n-law, Karen (Love) Clayton and Gail (Love) Smith; and in-laws, Melvin and Juanita (Knotts) Love.
Tilly is survived by her five children, Scott and Toni Love, April and Gina Love/Harless, Darren and Jorge Love/Garcia-Meitin, David and Country Blake Shelton Love, and Mike and Staci Love; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Love and Gerald Fox, Courtney and Johnny Cooper, Carmen Love and Timmy Staley, Wyatt Love, Ty Love, Brock Love, Kaylin Love, Macello Love Kitchen, Rocco Fox, Franco Fox and Theo Cooper; two sisters, Norma (Park) James and Sharon (Park) Robertson and Gary; a brother, Gary Park and Gin; sister-n-law, Sandy (Love) Schell; and many many nieces, nephews and extended and adopted in friends who are family, especially her buddy, Tabitha Barbarito.
At the family's request and to honor Tilly's love of Downtown Cumberland, a lovely funeral procession from Scarpelli's to Sunset took Tilly on her final journey through “the loop” down Liberty Street and up North Centre Street before proceeding out Frederick Street to her final resting place. Along the way, folks stood on the street and handed out roses to hold as the family made their way through downtown.
Tilly's children and grandchildren would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Care Coordinator of the ICU and the team with Hospice who helped her fulfill her final wishes to be home for her final hours. The family has asked that memorial contributions in Tilly’s name be in the form of donations to the charity of her heart, The Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland.