 Photography courtesy of Eugene Frazier

Special Ones

Some people have them, some people don’t

Most will love and respect them, some won’t

They are a gift from the Lord above

And a definite proof of his love

They’re there when you need them, night or day

And won’t let nothing get in the way

Their love for you is deep in their heart

And it has been there right from the start

They shared with you, your good times and bad

And could make you smile when you were sad

Throughout your life in all things you tried

They would always be there by your side

When help was needed for anything

They could be counted on it to bring

Throughout their life, you'll always come first

In all the good times and all the worst

They are something that we all have had

But some have lost them and that is sad

They are special and like no other

And they are the ones

We call “mother”

-- Eugene Frazier

Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine

May 2022

