Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Extreme eastern Allegany and Western Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 906 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hancock... Pecktonville... Big Pool... Sleepy Creek... Forest Park... Cherry Run... Bellegrove... Lineburg... - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&