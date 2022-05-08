Special Ones
Some people have them, some people don’t
Most will love and respect them, some won’t
They are a gift from the Lord above
And a definite proof of his love
They’re there when you need them, night or day
And won’t let nothing get in the way
Their love for you is deep in their heart
And it has been there right from the start
They shared with you, your good times and bad
And could make you smile when you were sad
Throughout your life in all things you tried
They would always be there by your side
When help was needed for anything
They could be counted on it to bring
Throughout their life, you'll always come first
In all the good times and all the worst
They are something that we all have had
But some have lost them and that is sad
They are special and like no other
And they are the ones
We call “mother”
-- Eugene Frazier
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
May 2022