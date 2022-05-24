The TV Just Loves Him
How a Bishop Walsh basketball star is taking a bite out of Apple
Bishop Walsh High School varsity basketball player Jason Rivera is a Generation Z renaissance man. He’s not only a gifted student-athlete, but also a talented actor who had a prominent co-starring role in the first season of the Apple TV series Swagger.
Swagger, a coming-of-age story, is inspired by the true life experiences of NBA superstar Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. The plot revolves around a young basketball phenom, Jace Carson (played by Isaiah Hill), as he navigates high school, AAU basketball politics, the Covid-19 pandemic, and of course teen romance.
Rivera plays the role of Nick Mendez, a hotshot basketball prodigy and Jace’s main rival on an opposing team. But by a twist of fate they end up being teammates – and eventually good friends.
As a television production, Swagger is a first class well financed production, boasting a star-studded cast featuring O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Ice Cube’s son), Tristan Mack Wilds who starred in HBO’s The Wire, and Oscar nominee Quvenzhane Wallis. The series is directed by Hollywood veteran Reggie Rock Bythewood and executive produced by Durant.
Rivera proudly stood next to Durant, Bythewood and the entire cast at the Swagger world premiere. The glitzy red carpet event was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music located only a few blocks from where the Nets play in the Barclays Center.
Rivera is walking in the footsteps of other hoopers turned actors. Shaquille O’Neal has carved out a nice post-NBA career appearing in several television shows and movies, most notably Blue Chips and Kazaam. Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen was nominated for an MTV Movie Award for his portrayal of Jesus Shuttlesworth in He’s Got Game, and Durant himself starred in the cult classic Thunderstruck.
Rivera was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and his superior basketball skills were noticed at an early age.
“Even when I was in kindergarten I was already playing against kids two years older than I was,” Rivera recalls. “And I wasn’t just playing on a regular team, it was the well known program in New York called the Gauchos.”
The Gauchos are one of the top AAU programs in the country. They have produced high-profile college and NBA ballers like Rod Strickland, Stephon Marbury, Kemba Walker, the late great Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chris Mullin.
Rivera has a very close knit family and they have always supported him and encouraged him to follow his hoop dreams.
“My mother motivated and believed in me, and my older brother kept pushing me to improve my game,” Rivera said. “My brother and I had a lot of battles on the basketball court. Playing against an older more physically mature player every day made me stronger.”
He also became a better player competing on the hard knock asphalt courts of the Big Apple. The famed Uptown playgrounds at Dyckman Park and Rucker Park are known as the Mecca of streetball.
“Basketball in New York is energetic and aggressive. It can be hard to adapt to the fast-paced style in the city, but I love it,” Rivera said passionately. “I have played at Rucker Park on numerous occasions and I always have great experiences there because the atmosphere is filled with so much electricity. It was fun playing on such a legendary court.”
Rivera brought this same trademark NYC grit and determination to Cumberland this year playing the position of shooting guard for Bishop Walsh. The Spartans are a member of the ultra-competitive National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) – home to some of the best high school basketball squads in the country.
The competition is tough but Rivera has been up to the challenge. He scored 21 points in a nationally televised upset win over Wasatch Academy – the #11 ranked team in the country at the time. And after the first week of conference games Rivera led the NIBC in rebounds.
Rivera says he enjoys living in Western Maryland and he has excelled at Bishop Walsh both on and off the court.
“Playing for Coach (Dan) Prete has been a great experience. I’ve developed mentally and physically at BW – thanks to the entire coaching staff, Coach Laf, Coach Ced and Coach AJ,” he said. “All the teachers at BW have also been very nice and helpful. I’ve kept my priorities straight. It’s school and then basketball in that order.”
And now acting is another craft he wants to master. Rivera says he was inspired to go after the Swagger role by his uncle who is also an actor.
“My uncle told me they were looking for a young athlete role for a new series. I actually auditioned four times. I had no acting experience but they said I was a natural in front of the camera and I got the role. And just like basketball, I had a (acting) coach on set to guide me and answer any questions I had about my lines.”
Rivera isn’t a formally trained actor but he has tons of charisma and a magnetic screen presence. He says working in the entertainment industry is definitely a career path he wants to consider.
“The good thing about acting is you can do it for a long time, actually your entire life. Sports is mainly something you do when you’re young. This experience has opened up my eyes to the different fields and occupations – not just acting – that are available in the entertainment business,” Rivera stated. “We worked hard on set and behind the scenes. Walking the red carpet at the Swagger premiere gave me the satisfaction that all the hard work paid off at the end. After I saw the finished product I was really pleased with how the show turned out.”