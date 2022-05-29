Taking the “Long” Way
How a Legacy of a “Life Well Lived” Continues to Help Others
“Service begins at home” was a lesson Brian Long learned early in life; his parents were role models of that in every way—God, country, and community. It was that loving home life and sense of the importance of giving back that caused Long to create a charitable fund in honor of his father to benefit veterans in Allegany County.
As a child, Brian didn’t question when people recognized him as “Paul Long’s son.” After all, his dad knew many people and had friends everywhere. Paul Long grew up in Cumberland and spent most of his life there—except for several years during World War II when he was stationed in Germany, France, and Czechoslovakia. Even after he saw other parts of the country and the world, it was Cumberland that he chose to return to.
When Brian became an adult, he began to understand that the mere mention of his father carried more than a comment about lineage. It was a recognition of service and Brian developed a greater appreciation for what his father did for and in the community. Paul modeled the importance of service to his son. You could say his father’s example indirectly influenced Brian’s career and desire to help shape the future of the community as an educator.
Paul Long considered public service his duty and he did it in the quiet, non-ostentatious way one might brush his teeth or get ready for bed. Like so many of his generation, Paul Long served valiantly in honor of his country, his family, and his community. Yet, he didn’t speak of his accomplishments. They were just things he did as if they were ingrained in him.
Brian marveled that although his father sat on the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Trustees at Memorial Hospital for 20 years and was Team Captain for the Business Division of the County United Way and Community Chest, and yet he never missed a family dinner.
“My father was a doer and a joiner. His civic involvement is part of his legacy,” Brian shared. Paul Long’s civic legacy is extensive and his involvement touches nearly every area of the community including nonprofits, healthcare, sports, business, and church including a decade as the Chief Auditor of the Allegany County United Way; service on the Board of Directors and as Vice President of the South Cumberland Business and Civic Association; Vice President of the Allegany College Athletic Foundation; and President of the Trustees and Chairman of the Administrative Board of Christ United Methodist Church. Paul was also a YMCA basketball coach and the Grand Marshall of the South Cumberland Halloween Parade.
While Paul Long helped the entire community, Brian remembers how dedicated he was to veterans and the challenges they faced. Brian added, “My father was proud of serving his country, but he didn’t talk about it.”
When Paul passed away at 95 in 2018, Brian wanted to honor his father’s legacy. But how do you memorialize a man who did so much without expectation and fanfare? Paul’s humility even accompanied him to his grave, when lifelong friends and acquaintances read his obituary and remarked to Brian that they never knew that the 38-year employee of Potomac Edison was a decorated war hero, a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement for Ground Operations Against the Enemy, and a recipient of four Battle Stars during the Rhineland Campaign in Europe and France. Some hadn’t even realized he served. This member of the Greatest and yet Silent Generation was exactly that about his heroic actions.
Brian wanted a way to remember his father and pay tribute to his service.
“I want to keep history alive; to remember the contributions of his, and other WWII veterans, to our freedom. There aren’t many of them left and I don’t want their stories to die with them. We need to commemorate what they’ve done and what that means to our communities.”
Brian’s attorney, Jennifer Walsh, was the person who after hearing his desire to keep his father’s legacy of community service alive in his hometown, approached him about working with Leah Shaffer, executive director at the Community Trust Foundation (CTF) to design a fund that would be financed by his estate.
“Planned giving like this is a simple way for donors to support their community and the charitable causes they feel most passionate about, even after they have passed on,” Leah says. “It was an honor to help Brian create a fund that represented the values his father had instilled in him and to create a resource to help our veterans.”
Through the Community Trust Foundation, Brian established the Brian S. Long & Family Veterans Fund to provide financial support for initiatives benefitting veterans in Allegany County, Maryland.
“I wanted this to be a tribute to my father’s legacy and a ‘life well lived,’” Brian says. “What I have today and the freedoms I enjoy—we all enjoy—are due to the hard work and sacrifice of veterans. This was my way of saying thank you to my father and the rest of the veteran community. The fund gives me a way to honor and memorialize my father for his legacy of service by helping those who share his dedication to our country and community.”
