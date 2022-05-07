Motherhood is the most amazing journey filled with incredible emotions. As a mom of a three year old daughter, I love experiencing life through her eyes and watching her explore, discover, and interact. Each moment of her life has been a joy to witness. Watching her begin to have her own opinions and thoughts, start cute little conversations, and make us laugh in her own way is so heartwarming. Some days that developing personality can be absolutely frustrating, but knowing that she is starting to come into her own self, is pretty neat.
The change in her independence is something I wasn’t emotionally prepared for, however. Some days I miss the sweet little baby that doesn’t get upset over the color cup she receives in the morning, but I also try to remember that the emotions she’s feeling must be difficult to express at three, so helping her find ways to do that are important on my part.
Guiding her to be a kind, independent, smart, and loving girl is teaching me things about myself as well.
Phases and Endings- There are many phases in motherhood and I think one of the most difficult aspects is realizing some of them occurred for the last time. Life is busy with a toddler and time often goes by in the blink of an eye, but when you sit down and think about the last time you fed them baby food, or when they used their favorite binky, or you placed them in their crib for nap time it’s a sad reality of them growing up.
Simple pleasures- Recently, we went on a trip to a warmer climate with palm trees and what my daughter found most amazing was a palm tree covered in little paper drink umbrellas.
Out of all of the fun things we did on our trip, the colorful umbrellas stuck in a tree at a snow cone shop was one of her favorite things, which makes me remember that it truly is the simple things in life that make it meaningful.
Balance- Finding balance in taking care of yourself while raising children can also be challenging. Often, I find myself putting my own needs last, which is something I’m working on because if I can’t be the best version of myself, how am I to raise the best version of my daughter. Making time to exercise, read, schedule a manicure, etc are all small, but important ways to show self care.
Patience- The quote “patience is a virtue” could not be more accurate when raising littles. Having the daily patience to wait while they put on their own shoes when you’re running late, finish their meal, get dressed on their own, and put away toys are all examples of showing patience as a parent. Some days it’s pretty simple and other days it’s painful, but trying my best to give her an example of patience will help her learn. If these three short years have taught me anything, it’s that life won’t wait for you so it’s important to take the time to enjoy it. Not every moment will be easy, but you’ll remember how you got through those moments together. Having adventure days and making memories with my daughter is one of our favorite things to do. Taking the time to be present in her life is what makes my heart full and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing and dedicated mothers!