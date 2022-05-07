Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington DC has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia... Potomac River at Paw Paw affecting Morgan, Central and Eastern Allegany and Hampshire Counties. Potomac River at Dam Number Five affecting Washington and Berkeley Counties. For the Potomac River...including Paw Paw and Dam Number Five... flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Paw Paw. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A parking area adjacent to the highway bridge begins to flood. The roadway to the C&O Canal parking area floods, as does the lowest end of the Purslane Run hiker/biker area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:32 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet, or 9.5 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday morning based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && River Name Fld Observed Sat Sat Sun Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Potomac River Paw Paw 25.0 15.5 Sat 9 am 17.6 20.3 23.3 24.4 8am Sun &&