What’s Cooking
Don’t rock the boat while I barbecue…
Is this the “Smoker” Section?
This summer…it’s all about the meats
At the end of this month, summer unofficially begins – it seems to start with Memorial Day and end with Labor Day – no matter what the actual seasonal calendar says about the solistices or equinoxes. We don’t need no stinking calendars! And with summer, comes barbecue and smoker season. Using a smoker takes patience but the results are oh so very worth it. If you got a backyard smoker and you’re taking your family barbecues up a notch, these recipes are for you. It’s summer…dig in!
Click on the sidebar link for all the delicious recipe ideas to give your smoker or barbecue or grill a real work out next weekend!