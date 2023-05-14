From the Editor’s Desk
The Lessons in Love I Learned from My Mother
“I have not put rose colored glasses back on since the day Mom passed away.”
It’s May again – the month of Mother’s Day. And I have to admit, this is the holiday that hurts the most. It really does. I can get through Christmas, and Thanksgiving and Easter just fine. But Mother’s Day is the Day I stay off social media. I avoid restaurants. I tend to keep to myself and maybe binge watch Netflix.
I think anyone who has ever lost their Mom can emphathize. It’s a difficult holiday to live. Once you no longer have your Mom to call or send flowers to, there’s a void for a child – no matter how old you are – that never goes away.
There’s always a phone call you want to make. There’s always the text you want to send, a funny story you want to tell, a photo you want to share. And the one person in your life who would appreciate it the most and love you unconditionally for it is not there.
I have endured many losses in my life – dear friends, relatives I loved deeply, my grandparents on both sides, my father, and even my sister. But somehow the worst experience I think I have ever endured has been the loss of my Mom. It was a horrific and painful time that changed who I am – it altered the way I see the world and the people in it. It showed me for the first time how powerful love is and how strong grief can be. It also brought into my life a zero tolerance for foolishness or drama. It allowed me to set new boundaries and to say no to things I knew were not healthy for me. There was some sort of veneer that was stripped away. I have not put rose colored glasses back on since the day Mom passed away.
In grieving Mom, I know I probably began to treat people differently. I responded to situations with raw abrupt emotions. Some folks understood that. Others did not and still do not.
Losing a parent leaves a person untethered. You can be 10 or 50 and the feeling of “being abdandoned” by the very first person who loved you is powerful.
A few friends of mine have lost their parents in the five and a half years since I lost my Mom. And each of those friends tell me “now I finally know what you were talking about.” It’s a club no one wants to belong to but at some point, we all become members. And it has changed me. A bit of my “softness” is gone. My sense of humor has been damaged. My eternal optimisim doesn’t seem so eternal anymore. Grief never really goes away. As anyone who has lost a parent can tell you, we just learn to deal with it differently.
That said, this is the edition where we feature the annual “Moms We Love” feature. It’s always a reader favorite and this year, the photos are absolutely stunning. We have contributions by two amazing professional photographers and also by the folks who submitted stories and pictures of their Moms. I think putting this edition together put me through the gamut of emotions – from smiles, to tears, to emotions I thought I had dealt with and forgotten. In fact, I had no idea what I was going to write for this opening letter until I started to write it and then I just let it flow.
For those of you lucky enough to have your mothers still with you, call her. Take her to lunch. Buy her the flowers. Send the card. Send the text. Go to the movies. Sit on the back porch. One day, you will wish you had. Trust me.
And to all the Mothers out there reading this, thank you for loving your children. It’s the biggest and greatest and first love there ever is and it’s the one that lasts the longest.
Happy Mother’s Day.