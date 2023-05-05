Reader Commentary
Lessons, love, and regrets
One Mother’s Reflections on Raising Two Boys
By ELLEN MCDANIEL-WEISSLER
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Years ago when I was a newly-minted mother, eager to do right by my sons and hopelessly confused by the advice and counsel I was receiving, I wrote a piece for the local newspaper about my failings as a parent. How I hadn’t sent my boys to yak-herding camp, or fed them nothing but home-grown organic foods, or hand-loomed their clothing out of linen made from flax I raised in my own garden, the way other parents seemed to be doing. I felt like a failure. I was certain that I was irreparably damaging my sons because they hadn’t mastered the didgeridoo, or hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, or built their first life-sized robotic dinosaur by the age of five. I wept bitter tears over my inadequacy as a mother, and lamented that any problems they might have as adults would stem from my parenting mistakes while they were young and impressionable.
Now, with the distance and perspective of years, I can see how foolish my fears were. I shouldn’t have worried that I might be messing up my boys for life.
I should have been certain of it.
To be fair, my sons are both men of integrity, kindness, compassion and humor – even if I don’t always get the joke. They are healthy, and they love me, their dad, the dog and each other, so I must have done something right. (Actually, they love the dog more than they love the rest of us, but she’s cuter.)
But I can’t help thinking that if I hadn’t yelled at my eldest when he got bad grades, or let my youngest live on his computer during the entire Covid lockdown, they might have won Nobel Prizes by now – or at least have been finalists. Regrets are hard things to live with, especially when the behavior you are regretting has affected someone you love.
And those Nobels would have looked so nice on the mantel…
Let’s be clear – It isn’t that my sons are failures – quite the contrary. Like any 18 and 23-year-old young men in this day and age, they are navigating early adulthood as best they can. One is attending university and working a part-time job, the other is also working, and plans to start college this fall. Both seem to know what they want in life, while not necessarily knowing how to arrive at their destinations. On the surface, they are right where and who they should be.
But beneath that veneer of normalcy and achievement lies a darker truth.
It isn’t just the lack of Nobels. There aren’t any Pulitzers, Grammys, Emmys, or Oscars yet either, which is disturbing. They are both geniuses (said Mom modestly) so one would have expected at least some small acknowledgment by now. After all, it’s been 20 years since the eldest correctly used the word “recalcitrant” in front of his daycare teacher. What’s the hold up?
Neither has yet emulated Thor Heyerdahl by traversing the Pacific in a replica of the ancient Norse raft Kon-Tiki. The youngest, while quite adept at (and obsessed with) video games, has yet to earn his first ten million by creating a successful video game franchise like Minecraft or Fortnite. His collection of Nerf guns has never been featured on A&E’s “Hoarders”. He hasn’t gone viral in a video showing him rescuing a customer at his restaurant job by administering the Heimlich Maneuver, nor has he invented a new sandwich which will permanently replace the hamburger internationally.
What’s he waiting for?
The eldest, having had a five-year head start, has inevitably achieved more than his sibling. But none of his creations hangs in the Louvre yet, or in the British Museum, or the New York Museum of Modern Art. His writing is fresh and moving, but where’s the Booker Prize, where’s the Newberry Medal or Hugo Award? If you can’t come up with a New York Times bestseller by the beginning of your second decade on this planet, your mom clearly blew it somewhere.
Both my boys are extremely handsome (said mom modestly) but where’s the cover shot for GQ Magazine? The contract with the Ford Modeling Agency? How are they going to support me in my old age if they have no offshore bank accounts? It is all very troubling.
If I had been a better parent, more engaged, encouraging their interests and bending over backwards to give them opportunities, might they not both have been elected to congress by now? (Wait – maybe that’s not such an achievement. Scratch that!) Might they not have climbed Mt. Fuji, or won an Olympic gold medal in curling, or broken the speed record in the Ididerod? (They both love dogs!) No cure for toenail fungus, no patent for a workable flying car, no overthrow of a dictator in a Third World Country or discovery of life on another planet?
Where did I go wrong?
I try to blame all of this on their father, but he’s hiding in the basement with his Nobel, Emmy, Tony, Grammy and Oscar, and won’t come out to talk.
I suppose that, whatever they are going to do with their lives, the truth is that if I unwittingly and involuntarily did damage, it is done now. All I can do at this juncture is try to help, support, encourage and love these two brilliant men whom I have spawned. I can continue to nurture them while they make their own decisions, cheer them on as they fight their own battles, and hope they’ll show up at my funeral. With their hair combed. (Is that too much to ask? They can skip the hair – I don’t want to be demanding…)
As for all the childhood opportunities I missed on their behalf, they actually did do some cool things. The eldest spent a month canoeing and portaging in the Minnesota Boundary Waters, helped out on some archaeological digs, and won first prize in Dramatic Presentation for singing “Stars” from Les Miserables in high school. And he sang the lead role in an opera. The youngest went to dozens of theme camps, from Civil War to game design to musical performance, played baseball, soccer and piano, and took horseback riding lessons. And as often as we could, we went on family vacations to places like Massanutten, VA, Stowe, VT, Branson, MO, Boston, even Scotland.
(But we never made it to Disney. That must be where I went wrong!)
They had homemade birthday parties, Christmases that bankrupted us for generations to come, bedtime reading and lullabies, pets, dog-walking hikes, sled-riding and ice skating. We took them to medieval re-enactments with the SCA, where they learned English country dancing and how to club an opponent with a polearm. (That’s got to be useful for something in the 21st century, right?) They camped and joined Boy Scouts, graduated from the Rocky Gap Junior Rangers Program – the eldest even led a protest march up Baltimore Street at the age of two and accompanied me to another in Washington, DC, as a teenager, shouting rally chants through a bullhorn as we strode.
If nothing else, being the sons of someone as odd and out-of-step with society as I am should have prepared them for just about anything.
In the end, as mothers, we do our best, and then we let them fly free. If you’ve made mistakes, you acknowledge them, apologize, try to help your kids overcome your mistakes, and move on. It’s all you can do. Most people don’t really get training for being parents – we’re all flying by the seat of our pants – and the important thing is love, encouragement, support, humor, and more love.
And yak-herding lessons. You just have to mix in some yak-herding. I still think that’s my real regret. Note to my sons: It’s never too late! Prepare yourself!