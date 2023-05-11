Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Nikki Logsdon
Where do we start? Our mom is one of the greatest human beings that we have ever met. You may see her as the woman who secretly pays for an elderly man’s meal at a restaurant or as the woman serving dinner at the Union Rescue Mission with her church. You may even see her planning weddings for couples that want a magical day without all the stress for free. You can spot spending her in her well-deserved retirement watching her grandson so that her own child, who is fully grown now, can work and not have to worry about daycare. This woman has put family and God first. Always. Her support and love is unending. We know we always gave you a hard time, but we can’t thank you enough for raising us to be the people that we are today and for never giving up on us. We pray that we are half the mother and person that you are. You deserve the world because you devoted yours to everyone else. We love you beyond words!
Word to describe my mom: selfless, giving, kind, warm, beautiful, amazing
- Kamryn Myers and Kennedy Evans
