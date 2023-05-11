Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Kayla Mathew
My name is Hudson Mathew. I am 14 months old and my daddy is helping me write this to you about my amazing mommy!
My mommy - Kayla - is a super mom! She juggles a full time job as an Annually Giving Specialist at Frostburg State University, being a part time realtor at Coldwell Banker PRES, being a business manager and marketing consultant for my daddy’s business, and being a full time mommy to me! More like two full time jobs with me ‘cause I can be “a handful” my daddy says.
And let me tell you she spares no expense being my mommy! My little mouth can’t even express how lucky I am to have her. She plays with me, reads me books, always looking for new fun things for me to go experience, makes me food even though I always throw it everywhere, baths me even when I make it difficult, makes sure I’m always dressed to look my absolute baby best, and she cuddles me to sleep every night. She is my best friend! My best life is the way it is because of her and I don’t know what I would do without her.
- Hudson Mathew
Aka- Huddy B!
With assistance
