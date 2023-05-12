Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Barb Cochrane
My mom and I have always been close, but I feel like once you have a child of your own you truly appreciate your mom so much more! You begin to have a better perspective of why your mom did things a certain way when you were growing up. You also look to them for advice in raising your own children.
From the moment my son was born, my mom has always been there. She didn’t think twice about changing her work schedule so that she could take care of Tucker three days a week for us. Watching her become a grandmother has been a true blessing, and she will never truly know how much I love and appreciate her. She is not only my mom but also my best friend.
- Jessica Faidley
