Ann Winner, Sally McAteer, and Tammy Winner
All three of the following pictures include the center of our world, my grandmother Ann Winner. She truly is one of a kind and the glue that holds our family together. She has taught us all so much in her years on this Earth. I would not dare share her age, not that you would believe it if I did. Her relationships with each family member is personal and unique. She is a woman of faith and she is a giver.
My mother, Sally McAteer is also included in each of the photos. She learned from the best, my grandmother! My love and respect for my mom is so deep that I moved my growing family home to Frostburg to raise my kids next door to her. I wanted my children to grow up next to their grandparents, as I did. She always puts my children first. Her biggest joy in life is doing for others and she never meets a stranger.
And Tammy Winner, my mom’s sister is the Godmother of both of my children. She brings fun to the table, while supporting and encouraging individual talents. So many of our favorite experiences and memories are because of her. These women are the “go-getters” and the ones you want in your corner.
- Mandy Schall
