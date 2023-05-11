Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Irene Chisholm
Irene Chisholm - Momma - is on the left in this photo. She is our best friend, the family rock, and the most selfless woman we know. Two days after my wedding, she found out her husband had stage four pancreatic cancer. Two months later, he was gone. Two months after that, her baby sister died. Momma is a pillar of strength.
- Lorelei Huff
