Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Amy Biancone, Grace Hosselrode, and Rosemary Simpson
Amy Biancone is a local PA whose profession it is to take care of others - but her real job and passion is being an incredible mother who is there for all of her children and family all the time. She’s gone from being a wonderful mother to her daughters to a grandmother (seven and counting in just five years). She selflessly is there to answer every phone call, help every concern, provide guidance at every stressor, and celebrate every milestone. She is the most wonderful cook with recipes of her own that are the family staples- often cooking and baking with the grandchildren. She makes every holiday magical with thoughtful touches and effort into decor, gifts and time spent. We love our Grammy- she is truly one in a million!
Myy great grandmother, Grandmother Rosemary Simpson (photographed here) with her daughter Rosemary Sheehe at their house on Grand Ave. Both are exemplary mothers and matriarchs of the family. Rose - my grandmother - pictured here pretending to be nurse like her mother - grew up to be a nurse just like her mother for her career
And also…Grace Hosselrode. Grace is my best friend since high school and godmother to my son - and bonus fairy godmother to my other children! She’s such a wonderful and kind person who we are so lucky to have in our lives.
- Kelsey Knippenberg
