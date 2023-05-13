Moms We Love
Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood
Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers
Including Cindy McLachlan
Cindy McLachlan is a mother of four, grandmother of eight, great grandmother of eight and co-owner of Scott’s By Dam. We’d all be absolutely lost without this woman. Seriously. She works her butt off. She’s always there for all of us. If we need anything; she’s got it. She truly is the best mom out there. She deserves all the recognition and thanks.
PS: She hates having her picture taken so I don’t have a solo one!
- Kelsey Kushner
Meet all the "2023 Moms We Love" in the May edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now!