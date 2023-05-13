Cindy McLachlan

Cindy McLachlan 

 Photo courtesy Kelsey Kushner

Moms We Love

Allegany Magazine's Annual Salute to Motherhood 

Featuring stories, tributes, and photos submitted by our readers 

Including Cindy McLachlan 

Cindy McLachlan is a mother of four, grandmother of eight, great grandmother of eight and co-owner of Scott’s By Dam. We’d all be absolutely lost without this woman. Seriously. She works her butt off. She’s always there for all of us. If we need anything; she’s got it. She truly is the best mom out there. She deserves all the recognition and thanks.

PS: She hates having her picture taken so I don’t have a solo one!

-        Kelsey Kushner

Meet all the "2023 Moms We Love" in the May edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now! 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you