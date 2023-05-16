Phantom Gourmet
Good Food is in the “Genes”
A visit to and the story of the most unassuming and yet iconic restaurant in BelAir
By PHANTOM GOURMET
An Allegany Magazine Exclusive
The Piedmont region of northern Italy between Turin and Genoa, early 1940s. Wine making country. A young boy labors in the vineyards with his father and mother – backbreaking work, on the hillsides, all done by hand, no machinery, just oxen. Mussolini is making the trains run on time – but he is also angering many, among them the young boy’s parents.
Eugenio Squillari remembers those days: the dances he sneaked out to (which earned him a whipping from his father;) the bombs that dropped on his small village when the partisans attacked; the endless, exhausting days under the hot Italian sun, and the green arms he got from carrying a five-gallon tank on his back to spray the grapevines with copper sulfate pesticide.
When young Eugenio, his parents and his sister immigrated to the States in 1951, 16-year-old Gene never looked back.
In Italy, the family business was wine; in the States, it was food. And young Eugenio shortened his name to “just” Gene to make it more “American.” Gene’s Uncle Anton was already an established restaurateur in America, with five restaurants spread around Western Maryland. When the four Squillaris came to this country, Uncle Anton started them on the bottom rung: washing pots and pans, scrubbing floors, eventually graduating to busing and waiting tables, and finally to cooking. Restaurant work was not exactly young Gene’s dream – but it was what there was.
“Originally,” recalls Gene, now 87, “when I applied for my citizenship, I wanted to go to college and then into the Foreign Service.”
But that was not to be. He was drafted into the military in 1959 and served his two years, even though he was not yet a U.S. citizen.
“Oh yes, that’s legal,” he explains. “If you apply for citizenship, that’s all it takes, you can be drafted.”
He spent most of his time in the army at Ft. Meade, where he drove a tank.
“I thought at first I wanted to be in the Foreign Service, but then I began to think I didn’t have the smarts to do it,” says Gene, his eyes twinkling. “So I stayed with the restaurant.”
But you could have been a diplomat, right? I ask. He shrugs his shoulders, dismissing the idea. “Well…”
He would have gone back to Italy, he says, if he had become a diplomat. Instead, when he got out of the service he managed a Howard Johnson’s in Frederick for four years.
“My uncle kept driving by Frederick, and he said ‘I’ve built a place,’ (the current Gene’s Restaurant on Rte. 220 S in Bel Air) and I want you to take it over. I will sell it to you for $150,000, but if I die before you pay it off, it’s yours.’ And he did. He died after I had paid him about $80,000 at $500 a month, and when he died the restaurant became mine. And I’ve managed it ever since.”
And that was now fifty years ago. Fifty years he has managed this unassuming and now iconic restaurant named for him. That’s a lot of spumoni!
Actually, he doesn’t make spumoni. Desserts are not his forte – but good, plain American home cooking definitely is!
Gene has enjoyed being his own boss – still does – but he says the best pay he ever made was at the Howard Johnson’s. He and his wife (they are now divorced) were raising their two boys, one now living in Oakland, California where he works in computers, and the other running a thriving restaurant himself, near Annapolis. But making Gene’s Restaurant a successful business took a toll on his family, he admits. All his time was given to the restaurant, and he regrets that now.
He and his ex-wife live near one another and are still close. “When I had my car accident,” says Gene, referring to a recent auto wreck which left him in the hospital for three weeks and in physical therapy for months, “she took care of me. She took all the care of me.”
Apparently divorce doesn’t kill love, it just sets it at one remove. And love is the best medicine, even for recovering from a car accident. Love goes into cooking, too, along with experience, determination, and a pinch of garlic.
Gene’s eyes twinkle again.
“That’s right. Come out and taste the love!”
And you should!
Read the entire story and see more photos inside Gene's Family Restaurant in the printed May 2023 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available everywhere now!