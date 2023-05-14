The title of ‘Mama’ is by far my favorite!
Celebrating Beautiful Moments of Unconditional Love
Hello, readers! Thank you for the warm return as my family and I welcomed a baby boy in November and I’ve enjoyed some time off. It’s been wonderful to unplug and be surrounded by all things baby again. I knew I wanted to make my writing return for the Mother’s Day issue as I would have fresh thoughts and feelings as a second time mama. Before my second child was born, I never knew how much more love and joy the heart could hold, but I’ve quickly learned that it has unlimited expansion. I’ve also realized in my short four and a half years as a mother, that there is no more important role or phase of my life that I’ve enjoyed more. The title of “mama” is by far my favorite!
Parenthood is one of the most magical journeys in life, but also one that no one can truly prepare you for. There’s no instruction manual the hospital sends home that gives step by step instructions on how to care for a newborn through adulthood. No tips and tricks on how to deal with everyday situations from boo boo’s to hurt feelings. This is where the proverbial “village” comes into play. It’s no secret that it does take a village to raise children and I’m grateful for my villages throughout my lifetime, from childhood to present, that have helped me grow into the woman I am today. These role models taught me patience, perseverance, kindness, bravery, compassion, and so much more yet there’s still so much to learn as a mother, about myself and life itself, but I’m happy to have a strong foundation and that special village in my corner.
Being a parent in today's society is hard work. The world is not the same as when I was growing up so learning to adapt to new norms in raising my own babies can be difficult. I feel that with the constant pressures of social media, it can feel even more challenging to be the “perfect” mom. Videos, posts, comments; all swirling around the worldwide web of parents packing the perfect, most nutritious lunches, encouraging enough educational and free play, but not too much because kids should be kids, enrolling children in multiple activities, influencing the latest and greatest gear; it’s exhausting!
I have learned that self-care takes dedication! Putting in the time for your own needs is often something that is placed on the back burner because life gets busy and there are other areas needing your attention. Especially as a parent. I’ve found that stealing just a few short moments throughout the day to read a page of a book, grab a coffee, step outside, whatever it is that can help fill your cup, does wonders. Doing things to nourish myself mentally on the daily, especially the hard days, helps me feel like I’m doing a better job as a mom.
Another thing no one prepares you for is the amazing moment your children meet for the first time. A moment so sweet and pure. Witnessing my two children together is so much fun and I can’t wait to watch them grow up and experience life as brother and sister.
The saying “time is a thief” is one of the most accurate statements I’ve ever heard. Recently, I realized that some of my son’s three month old clothing was getting a bit snug, so I put him in a larger size and he was more comfortable. But, what I didn’t realize in that moment of switching sizes, is that some of my favorite outfits and onesies would no longer be worn. The weight of that realization hit me like a ton of bricks. The memories from those tiny outfits in his first few months of life would be just that. Memories.
With this heavy realization, I’m learning more and more to unplug and be in the moment with my family, protect my peace, and cherish every second I can.
To all of the beautiful mama’s out there doing your best, I raise a glass to you because you are incredible! Keep going and be the best version of yourself for your littles.
Happy Mother’s Day!