Was it Good for You?
My First DelFest Experience
A Personal Account of a “Day in May”
“Why did I have a misunderstanding and dare I say underappreciation of the magnitude of this festival? When and how was that impression ever made?”
Now I know what all the fuss is about.
It was about that time photographers refer to as the golden hour, someone had released some bubbles in the grandstand and a golden blue glint reflected off them as they rose skyward, giving a magical aura against the backdrop of the mountains in a sea of tie dye, straw hats, and mud-covered children - all basking in the fast-rhythmed fiddle brilliance echoing off the mountains.
This was the second day of Delfest – the largest musical event in Allegany County and arguably one of the best live musical events in the nation -- and for the first time, it hit me - I was totally wrong about this. I was wrong about all of it – the people, this place, this music, this magic.
Contrary to my expectations, I was at one of the best places one could be on the last Saturday in May. As DelFest approaches this year – the end of this month – I wanted to take a few minutes to reflect on my personal experience at the festival for the very first time. Yes, that’s right – despite my years of pushing back against attending this event I finally “caved” and decided to go last year. And here we are – a year later and I want to talk about it.
As a 15- year resident of Cumberland, Maryland, every year, I, like everyone else who has lives here, hear and see the hordes of people, caravans, VW buses, and peace, love and – shall we say – “herb friendly” people descend upon our mountains. They come to float down the river, to wear straw hats and little else. They come to camp, to converse, to congregate – but most importantly, they do come for the music. They come for the wonder and the awe that has become this premier bluegrass festival called Delfest.
Also, like probably half the community, I was always indifferent to the event, not fully grasping the magnitude nor the significance, I always eschewed it as a bunch or hippies or misfits gathering in a field to listen to some yeehaw music. To me, this was like a weekend episode of Hee Haw. And being a man of color, well, that wasn’t exactly “Must See” TV growing up.
My perception was greatly challenged first after meeting Stan – we’re on a first name basis so I am just calling him Stan in this story. Stan knows who is. But he is one of the producers and organizers of DelFest and has been since the beginning. Stan apparently was with Del McCoury himself when Del spotted the mountain ridges that make a natural ampitheatre out of the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Stan and I began acquainted when I agreed to be a vendor at the event. After all, the name of my business is Wheelzup Adventures and DelFest is certainly the clientele for my business – out of towners who love a good outdoor excursion.
As is said in the Bible, “a prophet is never recognized at home” and in this case, I am referring to the fairgrounds. Not only have I never gone to Delfest in my time here, my relationship with the fairgrounds was limited to driving by it on my way into town. I was very impressed by its size and accommodations. I was more impressed by the amount of people who were lined up at Allegany College of Maryland to be shuttled to the fairgrounds when I went to the box office to pick up my vendor credentials. This was akin to the queue seen in front of Macys on Black Friday. Being a newly minted business man in the retail space, I keenly recognize the value of volume, so it was very apparent to me the economic impact of this many people in our community at one time, and the exposure it would have for my business. What I failed to realize was the impact it would have on my person.
The first thing that struck me upon entering the fairgrounds and beginning to set up my vendor space was the people. I will be the first to confess to having a mental stereotype for “blue grass people,” I was fully anticipating Billy Bob and Wynona Sue down from the mountain with their denim overalls in their four-wheeler with a shot gun and rebel flag mounted to the top (sorry, I must watch too much Duck Dynasty). I stand corrected on that as well and I apologize here and now for even thinking that. I found the people to look more like members of my tribe, outdoorsy-type people outfitted in all of the brands we carry in the shop. They were honest, kind, intelligent and accepting.
I was also very surprised by the number of children running free, it almost felt like a paddock or a coral where safety is not a concern and for once children can be free to be children. This was free-range parenting at its best. And what a concept – a festival where kids can be kids!
The next impressive thing was the eclectic musical line up. I consider myself a lover of music, with a broad affinity for many genres, and so I had mentally prepared myself for four days of high-pitched string assault and overload of twangs and yodeling. My expectations were to hear nothing but variations of the same type of music the whole time, but oh was I wrong. I heard everything from jazz infusion, American blues, to new age country, bluegrass and even Gospel.
The highlight of my time there was the fantastic California Honeydrops – They made it quite impossible to concentrate on the task of selling and not break out into full dance mode.
Although I am a rookie at this, I think I can confidently say the highlight of this festival is the people. Last year was the festivals first year back since 2019 and there was an overall feeling that the folks here really cared about, knew and had missed each other. The conversations were grounded, interactions friendly (something that can be a concern for a minority like me in a festival where I was one of maybe 10 black people). I spoke to people who came from as far as Washington State and I was delighted by how many familiar local faces I saw.
The festival producers went the extra country mile to make sure the local community and businesses were involved, and that was apparent in the numbers that were present in varying capacities at the fairgrounds.
As I sleepily broke down my tent and packed my wares at the conclusion of the festival, I could not help but wonder where the ball had been dropped in this arrangement. Why did I have a misunderstanding and dare I say underappreciation of the magnitude of this festival? When and how was that impression ever made?
Oh sure, there are some unsavory characters and an overall strong smell of cannabis in the air (hey, it’s legal here for card carrying members) however, the music was fantastic, the environment felt safe and the setting against the mountains was nothing but glorious. Like me, I think many people in our community would be advised to drop all the misconceptions, drop the pretense, drop what you think you know, and live a little – experience the goodness in our mountains that many people come from afar to experience. There is music and magic in the air that can only be felt to be appreciated.
For my first exposure to Deltopia, I can only say I was impressed, intrigued, enlightened and dare I say even converted. Here stands a newly minted Deltopian! I can’t wait for the festival this year!