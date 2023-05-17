What’s all the “hype” about, man?
How Jeff Hedrick is a one man cheering section – and doesn’t mind talking about
Ah, springtime has returned to Allegany County. The weather is warmer, the flowers are blooming, the birds are singing, summer time is officially just around the corner, and Cumberland’s Jeff Hedrick is gearing up for another season of regional festivals packed with fun and excitement.
Through his company, Hypeman LLC, Jeff organizes unique food and music events that not only provide entertainment but also contribute valuable financial resources to local charities.
“I have always been a mover and shaker and I decided with my sales and marketing experience that I could create these festivals,” said Hedrick. “Hypeman LLC is a marketing and promotions agency set up to assist clients with their public relations and social media needs.”
The “party with a purpose” element is very important to Jeff. He works closely with local agencies and non-profit organizations to use their volunteers and help make each event as successful as possible. He was – in fact – very instrumental in the successful Sunday in the Park Concert Series that ran for years at Constitution Park.
“We pay the non-profit for each hour of work volunteered by their members,” said Hedrick. “Through this approach they can see their hard work pay off in direct payments to their organization. We have donated almost $20,000 to charities since 2021.”
The 2023 “Hypeman” season may have kicked off last month with the annual Band Blitz, featuring more than 20 of the best local bands rocking out for two days at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Multi-Use Building.
“We are taking over the tradition of the Band Blitz that was started 20 years ago by Tim Haines, Debbie Ray and few others,” said Hedrick. “They have done great work over the last two decades raising money for ARC of Frederick and Friends Aware.”
The second annual Taco de Mayo Festival returns on May 6th to Canal Place. Just in “queso” you missed it last year (I know bad pun, lol), this event is a spirited celebration of Hispanic food, music and culture.
“The inaugural Taco Festival was a great success and we were able to give over $7,000 to local charities,” said Jeff. “This year is going to be bigger and better with more food vendors, more arts and crafts and a few more surprises.”
On June 24, a brand new event -- The Rockin Barbecue Festival – will make its debut at Canal Place. This event will feature a stellar lineup of rock and roll bands and barbeque vendors.
The Cumberland Bacon Festival returns to Canal Place on September 16th more decadent than ever. Bacon vendors from four states will bring their sizzling delicacies to the Queen City this year.
“I attended the Richmond Virginia Bacon festival a few years ago and thought it was awesome! Jeff reports excitedly. “I wanted to bring the same concept to Cumberland. We purposefully set it up to be family friendly. At last year’s festival we had a special zone for children, and over 200 kids signed up to make arts and crafts and they all had a really good time.”
The organizations who benefit from the Hypeman LLC events are definitely appreciative for the financial assistance they receive.
“Working with the Taco Festival helped us to raise funds for our team to buy new practice equipment,” says Cheray Moran, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Cumberland Renegades youth football team. “We were also able to contribute to the purchase of new helmets for the upcoming season.”
“We participated in Taco De Mayo last year and our clients were very excited to be able to volunteer at a fun outside activity,” said James M. Raley, Executive Director for Archway Station, an organization that serves people with mental health disorders and developmental disabilities. “The proceeds were divided between several non-profits who helped staff the event. We look forward to collaborating with Hypeman LLC in future endeavors.”
“The festivals I created are economic development opportunities for the area,” Jeff Hedrick says proudly. “They increase the quality of life and make our community more attractive for people looking to move or invest here.”
And that’s not just Hype…man.