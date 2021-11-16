“Baubles are like men – they can never look so fine as they do when they are led into the light.”
A story of memories from my father
Submitted by TOM VALENTINE
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
Special Note: My father, Ernie Valentine, wrote this in 1957
I carried out the huge, brown, cardboard box from the darkest corner of the closet where it rested since last year.
A box full of ornaments and tinsel, saved with love through two decades of marriage, I tugged it, breathing hard, where Ruthie and the kids waited with never ending joy at what the box held.
The piney scented Christmas tree also waited with obvious anticipation to see if mortal hands at decoration could improve the hand of God. The boys – 10 and 7 – (and wise beyond their years, with wisdom beyond the ages) waited to see again just what the cardboard box revealed.
And as we laid each bauble on the sofa gently, they nudged each other in wide eyed glee, until I came upon the tree topped star – bought many years ago during the Great Depression, and made from tin foil and cardboard. A shoddy thing, crushed and broken and mangled and therefore, dearer to my heart than something new.
I laid it too upon the sofa and as I reached into the box again, I heard my son Frankie say, “Can’t we buy something new”….I didn’t answer.
As we finished our seasonal chore, his remark returned to me and I made answer to him thusly -“Men could be worse than be compared to Christmas bells and balls and ornaments. Take this old thing here. One side is broken, but proudly presents its bright side for all the world’s approval.”
“And take this one. The paint is chipped and broken but was not made by inferior hand. Expensive when we bought it and still excellent craftsmanship underneath.”
“This fine fellow is hiding in the back. Fearful that the light might shine on him, he hides behind a limb.”
“Or this gaudy bulb with many colors – pushing himself out to the front as though he’d scream his worth to the world. Yet, he’d crumble to a touch.”
This old man, victim of many seasons and veteran of many trimmings, yet unhurt.
He has been dropped and dropped again but can still bounce back.
Bulbs are like men. And man doth suffer in comparison.
When work is finished and the room’s lights are off, we turn on the tree. The humble star holds itself on the top most branch and the cheap tin foil sends out rays of heavenly light.
I stand bemused, caught in the yearly awe of what we’ve wrought.
