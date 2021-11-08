From the Editor’s Desk
A Very Teri Christmas
Even the Christmas that would be her last – she was painting and crafting gifts for others.
It’s hard for me to believe the holiday story I want to share this year goes back to a memory 30 years old.
Way back... in 1991... my sister, Teri, had this brilliant idea that we should do an arts and crafts project together for the holiday season. She said “Next year this time I’ll be married and won’t be living at home anymore so we all have to create a memory.”
Teri liked to make handmade gifts for family and friends at holiday time. She did “something” handmade every year. Sometimes it would be small, made of paper and incorporated into the wrapping of a package. And other times her handmade item could be the actual gift – like a cookie jar she had made – or photos she had taken and now had placed in pretty silver frames.
There was always one gift everyone in the family could count on as being "made by hand" by Teri.
But back to the Christmas story of three decades back. In 1991, my sister and I bought white sweatshirts and fabric paint from a craft supply store called Pat Catan’s and we sat around the dining room table a few days before Christmas that year and “painted” sweatshirts. We listened to Nat King Cole and drank hot chocolate and had cookies on a plate at the ready. I even think it was probably snowing outside the kitchen window.
I drew my design out with pencil onto the white sweatshirt first. When I was happy with my freehand drawing of Santa and dog riding a candy cane, I went over the “Shane Riggs Original Design” with a black Sharpie and then painted it in. I was being so methodical and meticulous that I remember Teri saying to me “You think you’ll have that finished before Valentine's Day?”
That night, we were silly and funny and laughed a lot. We had lost our Grandma Lowery earlier that year and I think Teri was trying to keep our own mother entertained. That night -- as a family -- life wasn’t so serious... and didn’t seem to be moving so fast. We let the snow fall and let the music play and let our bellies and our hearts be full.
And really... all we did was draw and color... just the four of us... Mom, Teri and me -- aged 51 to 19 -- acting like kids in a Vacation Bible School crafts class.
And every Christmas after that until she passed away in 2006, my sister made me something -- usually an ornament. One year it was a pretty impressive candy dish. She passed the tradition down to her son – my nephew – because I still have a large sleigh he crafted for me in his wood shop class at Mountain Ridge – and it still goes under my tree even though it needs some repairs done.
Teri liked to make handmade gifts for family and friends at holiday time. Even the Christmas that would be her last – she was painting and crafting gifts for other people. I still put ornaments on my tree that she hand painted and then put my name on. To be honest, these decorations are more valuable to me than anything Hallmark or Christopher Radko could ever create.
Each one-- like the hand painted sweatshirt -- have a story and a memory attached.
Just recently, I decided I had to find that sweatshirt I painted that night... 30 years ago this very year.
And I found it. As if it had been waiting on me. Like a gift tucked away. And the day I found it, I put it on and I wore it all day. And like a holiday miracle, it still fit.
This holiday season, may you well wear your own memories just as proudly, just as comfortably and just as gleefully -- on your tree, on your wall, on your sleeve or in your heart.
Welcome to the 2021 Holiday Edition of Allegany Magazine.
Look for more holiday stories in the November 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now. And find more than 200 readers submitted stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book coming this month.