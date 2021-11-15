The Box of Antlers
It was about this time last year. Early December. Time to put up the decorations and trim the artificial tree. A dark, cold and damp day when I trudged up the wooden steps to the attic, not prepared for the unheated top floor. I winced when the frigid air hit my face. After getting an old flannel shirt, I returned to locate and separate the outdoor decorations, boxed tree, and tubs of ornaments with the manger figures included.
While sorting through various sized cardboard boxes and plastic tubs, I came across an old box unmarked and covered in dust. My wife had been after me to go through stored boxes and discard those no longer needed or used. This box seemed to fit the bill so I took the time to go through its contents. Upon removing the cover, the articles inside immediately caught my attention.
The box contained deer antlers, long forgotten and left unopened since my youngest son had moved out of the house. More than ten years before, the last set of antlers had been stored there. Nothing impressive as to size, points or shape stood out. Thinking back, this carton caught all the deer racks that didn’t make the wall in the basement reserved for the best ones. Untangling them and pulling them out one a time made them come alive again. Although most were not labeled, each brought back a memory of a specific hunt. Somehow the time, place, and hunters with me at the time became crystal clear in my recollection. Often even the weather and temperature filled my memory.
The “meat hook” buck is so called because of an odd shaped spike antler. It was killed on a very warm fall day on the farm, behind the white barn, during muzzleloader season. Guy’s shot was good but that little buck will always be remembered for the misshapen horn.
A spike killed by Shawn at the bottom of a high ridge, too far to drag to the car forced him to cross a creek to make the trip shorter. In December – in his underwear – floating his prize through the freezing water makes this one of the most remembered and relived stories of our past. The puny rack doesn’t do this story justice. But may well be his most memorable hunt.
Further down a small five point rack with a broken skull emerged from the tangled antlers. This buck Guy killed with his bow behind the house after school. The story goes that the buck alerted Guy by his occasional sneezing as he approached the stand. After shooting him, he continued to sneeze as he ran off. When found it was discovered he had a fractured skull, maybe from being hit by a car, thus the “sneezing buck.”
A one antlered spike, barely legal, killed on the last day of the century lost that horn between my shot and where we found him. We never found the small shed antler. Maybe the last deer in Allegany County killed in the 20th Century. To me, that makes him special.
Several antlers were bound together going from the smallest (probably mine) to the largest, owned by one of the boys made 1988 a special year. We all killed our bucks on opening day. Although the horns have relegated to the forgotten box in the attic, a picture still hangs in our living room.
A common four point rack with some mass but little size was next out of the box. I couldn’t quite remember the where and when of its history. Ready to put it with the others, I turned it over and saw a few words scribbled on the underside of the skull plate. “Guy/Deep Snow” was clue enough to remind me of a snowy morning at the Berkle Farm. We were walking separately when Guy saw a bedded buck below him on a logging road. Talking on our radios, I was moving toward him. Guy related, the buck stood up when a smaller deer came by. After scaring it, he settled back down. This time he offered a better shot. Clear though shaky, he fired and the buck went limp. I observed Guy ride him like a sled to the bottom of the hill.
The sun slowly rose on the first day of buck season in the early 70s. Shawn’s birthday fell on that same day and I told him I would shoot him a buck on his special day. As it happened I did. After that it became known as “Birthday Buck” and hung on a wooden slab for many years at our Boone Street Home.
After finishing my trip down memory lane, I had mixed feelings about discarding those forgotten treasures. Still pondering the fate of the dusty box and its contents, Shawn dropped in as he did not work that day. Looking at the pile of deer headgear, I mentioned how his mother had requested that we discard some things – this box included. I told him it was probably time to let them go. Peering at the stack of skull plates, his eyes focused on the “Birthday Buck” rack. Picking it up, running his hands over the broken stub, his expression was easy to read.
“I’d rather you didn’t,” he said. And he left to complete his errands for the day.
Now a year later and once more time to bring down the decorations and those time honored ornaments. The attic is still reliably cold in December. Pulling out the tubs and assorted boxes I see the dust covered box of antlers. I guess we have room for them at least one more year.
Photography in this feature courtesy of Brian Richmond and by Cody Steckman
Jim Winterberg lives in Cumberland, Maryland with his wife. He and his grown sons still hunt and fish together.