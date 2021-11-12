A Sweet History
By Ellen Coffey
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
Cinnamon and vanilla –
incense to those who worship
at the altar of the baking arts
when Christmas is upon us.
A celebration of colors –
ridiculously red raspberries,
regal purple plums and fat,
audacious blueberries,
gracing the tops of golden cakes.
Crunchiness abounds –
bitter-sweet walnuts,
elegant, thin slivers of almonds
and rich and earthy pecans –
key players in this sacramental rite.
Primordial call of the ages,
a need to slice apples into wedges
and play with pastry dough,
an act binding us to the past.
Dog-eared recipe cards
housed in a beat-up wooden box,
gifts from my mother, my friends,
and people that I barely know -
sweet history of bakers throughout time,
forever bound in holiday communion.
