Double Double Toil and Trouble
A Bewitching Visit with the Thrift Witch to Cauldron Vintage
Most days, Michelle Yost can be observed doing what she loves most; sitting quietly at Clatter Cafe with a Minky Swoop, her bespectacled brow buried deep in a book.
At just 5'2", her unassuming silhouette coupled with her kind and soft spoken demeanor is notably juxtaposed against her peculiar, but distinctive style. Her wardrobe preferences are unique and lively; so much so that her affinity for colorful, vintage clothing has earned her the moniker, “Thrift Witch” among her friends.
But it’s a moniker Michelle finds “charming.” Taking advantage of her nickname, the “Thrift Witch” plans to cast a spell over all of Frostburg’s Historic Downtown and keep us spellbound with her whimsy. No Lyin’…this witch has a wardrobe!
Michelle’s store, Cauldron Vintage, is an enchanting clothing boutique absolutely teeming with charm blended sweetly with a little abracadabra.
“I really believe that objects hold powers, that they’re magical,” says Michelle, “clothing, in particular, is such an expression of self that I’ve always been drawn to.”
Indeed, within a few moments of meeting Michelle, I learn just how magical she is.
With her love of literature, she came to Frostburg in 2012 to work at the Center for Creative Writing on Main Street. A connoisseur of food and drink, many know Michelle from her time at Shift or Clatter Cafe where she works as a part-time barista. A collector of clothing and vintage digs, Michelle’s newest venture is her best yet.
A native of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, Michelle spent her childhood in her mother’s shop, the Shepherdstown Paint & Art.
“My mom always had interesting objects around,” says Michelle, “and I learned at a young age to enjoy aesthetics. We were always shopping at thrift stores when I was a kid.”
Despite that background, Michelle didn’t necessarily see herself as a potential business owner. That is, until her friends persuaded her that her eye for style would translate well to others.
“The very first person I ever met when I moved to Frostburg was Fred Powell, the owner of Main Street Books,” says Michelle, “and he was one of the people telling me ‘you need to do this.’” Michelle says Fred’s “incredible support” and business advice convinced her that the idea was feasible. Others, including Jon Felton of Clatter, were “instrumental,” says Michelle.
“We’ve always said Michelle’s super power is thrifting… but really what it is, is finding the perfect home for previously loved objects,” says Emilie Gallagher, a local artist who also photographed Cauldron Vintage for this story. “Michelle restores power to discarded things, and that’s very witchy indeed.”
Then, just a week or two before her opening, the coronavirus pandemic struck. This delayed Cauldron Vintage’s opening and cast a shadow over the plan, but you can’t keep the Thrift Witch off that flying broom for long. Her flying monkeys would not hear of it after all.
“At this time when we couldn’t really be together, I want my shop to be a light in the darkness,” she says.
And although the virus continues to touch our community, like Glenda in Wizard of Oz, the Thrift Witch believes the best is yet to come as long as one follows one’s own path.
“Clothing is such a personal expression of power, and though we are in a different period in our history, we can still do this. The collaborative Frostburg community is essential, to my life and during this time, and we have to stay together,” says Michelle. “In this city, you can walk down the street and watch a tree grow; you can notice things change before your very eyes and that’s what makes this town so great.”
Michelle has worked hard over the past several months to expand her offerings, too, saying that size inclusivity is important to her.
“It’s been really liberating to just find cool things versus worrying about if it’s my size,” she says, adding, “I want my store to be a thoughtful environment.”
And thoughtfulness is evident in every aspect of Cauldron Vintage’s brand. From a large dressing room with a comfy vintage settee, to upbeat music, to Michelle’s willingness to schedule personal shopping appointments for those concerned about contracting COVID-19, no detail is overlooked at this vintage shop.
“Just like these objects have meaning, character, and a story such that its age tells us that it is able to last, I want my shop to do the same,” says Michelle.
Physically open since June, Cauldron Vintage is situated nicely at 19 Broadway in Downtown Cumberland, right next to Clatter Café. A parking lot showcasing a Parris Ashley mural is on the other side.
“To see a new small business open during this challenging time is incredibly encouraging,” says Deirdre Robertson echoed. Deirdre is the Eexcutive Director of Frostburg First. “We are proud of the strength of female-owned businesses in downtown Frostburg, and we are thrilled to see a new creative voice in Michelle.”
And while Cauldron Vintage does offer men’s threads and housewares, the jewel of the emporium is the rainbow-color-arranged rack of women’s attire. For Michelle, dressing the women of Frostburg is an honor.
“The women in this town are such an inspiration to me,” she says, and although her initial target audience was the Frostburg State University student population, Michelle says that the community has embraced her store in the absence of the students amid the pandemic.
The throughline of Cauldron Vintage is certainly Michelle’s sublimely rare style. In fact, the initial stock on the shelves came from Michelle’s own closet which has been bursting with uncommon finds for years.
“There is something so magical about style, and for me, I’ve always preferred style over beauty,” Michelle says with seriousness. “Beauty is a treacherous concept, whereas style is classic and timeless. Clothing allows you to communicate style without depending on beauty. It allows us to relate to an older time period, and there is something so enchanting about that.”
Enchanting. Indeed.