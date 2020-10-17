Falling for Soups
Autumn is the perfect time of year for hearty bowls and mugs of delicious-ness
Fall is here. One of my favorite times of the year. And it’s the perfect season to enjoy something that I really do love making in the kitchen. Soup! I love cooking soups and stews on the stove and having it handy as we go into these cool shorter nights that lie ahead.
Soups are one of the most versatile dishes ever. I promise you – unless you completely omit something or allow it to burn, making soup is pretty fool proof. You just follow the steps, let it simmer, and enjoy. When I make soup, I usually begin the morning or even the day before I want to serve it. This allows time for all the ingredients to marry and marinate and for the flavors to burst upon your taste buds upon impact. And does nothing smell better from the kitchen that a pot of soup cooking on the stove?
Served with chunks of fresh bread or a grilled cheese, to me, nothing says cuddle up and get cozy than a bowl or even a big oversized mug of soup. The following recipes are actually all mine – some were inspired by well known techniques but I modified them to make them by own and so if you have ever had one of my soups while dining out, this is what you’ve had – step by step – from my kitchen to yours. And a few of these remain the recipes most people ask me for.
You might say it’s the ideal time of year to “fall” for soup!
