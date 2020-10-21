For the love and the sake of the of the animals
How one local couple turned childhood trauma into a legacy of love for their four legged family members
Turning past pain into positive action is no easy task for anyone. Not even for trained mental health professionals who spend their lives helping others.
Two accomplished mental health professionals, Henry and Carolyn Brown, each experienced a similar childhood trauma. Rather than let those early heartaches perpetuate negative actions throughout their lives, they channeled their pain into a shared love of dogs and set up the Henry and Carolyn Brown Animal Welfare Fund at the Community Trust Foundation.
The impetus for their lasting legacy stems from memories that still haunt them. For Carolyn, a beloved cocker spaniel was given to an aunt without explanation when she was just six years old. Henry recounts a stray dog with health problems becoming a family pet, only to be abandoned by his father along a country road during a Sunday drive.
“It was the single, saddest moment of my entire life,” Henry laments as he recalls seeing the helpless canine run after their vehicle. His father rationalized that the dog would find a new home, though that was unlikely the outcome.
As a trained psychotherapist, Henry explains that he never healed from the trauma. Repressing the memory, he did not deal with the unpleasantness of life, as many children do not.
“Repressed pain always surfaces at some point,” he explains.
Both childhood homes did accept other pets which saw Carolyn and Henry through their adolescent and college years. Once they married, they welcomed Mindy, a dog with a myriad of health problems who lived almost 12 years, and then Sophie, who enjoyed a vibrant life with her owners, including rides on a jet ski, motorcycle, and golf cart for 17 years.
“Through the decades, our dogs were our children,” Henry said. “We both worked a great deal, but they were always a priority.”
Spending their professional lives in human service, they both saw firsthand the therapeutic value of animals. Carolyn witnessed the joy dogs brought to the Brandenburg clients when the staff brought them in for visits. Henry also noticed how dogs could help his therapy patients translate emotions they found difficult to express.
After Carolyn retired as the Director of the Brandenburg Center, she volunteered for a year at the Allegany County Animal Shelter (ACAS), walking dogs and lending support to the agency she now describes as rife with creativity, hope, and dedication. Donating two doggy condos in memory of their own beloved Sophie, they also provided a chain-link fence.
Both Carolyn and Henry feel that “Dogs are such forgiving and loyal creatures.”
“A person can have all the money in the world, a nice home, a fancy car. If you greet an animal at the shelter and it wags its tail, you see the hope in its eyes for a chance at a new home,” Henry says. “There is nothing like it. Helping this happen tops any career accomplishment or possession.”
The couple turned to the Community Trust Foundation to establish a fund that could continue to help the shelter provide for homeless animals in its care. Recently, their funds were designated for a sound and security system for the newly constructed dog adoption building. The system will provide a safe and secure environment; an innovative idea they credit the shelter staff with devising.
Looking back, Henry surmises his father’s lack of knowledge of community resources led him to abandon their dog. Shelter services were not readily available back then and if they were, their solutions to unwanted animals were often drastic.
“Many dogs come to us who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned,” states Tina Rosa, executive director of ACAS. “Music has been proven to create a calm, comforting effect on such animals. By helping the dogs feel more accepted and secure, the system will ensure healthier animals and the likelihood of adoption.”
Tina says the shelter could not do its important work without help from volunteers and donors like the Browns. Today’s shelters incorporate proactive solutions that inspire communities to end senseless killings and correct the collective failures of the past to value and protect animals. Promoting pet adoption, hosting lifesaving events and fundraisers, and supporting spay and neuter programs are just some of the important work no-kill shelters engage in every day.
Carolyn says she views the Community Trust Foundation as a way for the community to move forward. She states that individuals can always make direct contributions to an organization but planning for long-term management of resources is crucial.
“People are important, animals are important, jobs are important,” says Carolyn. “It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure our community succeeds. We can all give in small or large ways, but it is up to each of us to care.”
As Henry and Carolyn left Western Maryland to spend their retirement in Florida against the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic, they carried with them the satisfaction that a lifetime of hard work translated to meeting the critical needs of animals.
“We have so little time on this earth,” Henry says. “When we see the value pets play in our lives, we then understand what it is we have to do to enhance their lives for the brief time we have them on this planet. The hope is that we can come to understand that life is more than just about us.”