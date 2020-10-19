History Right Under Our Nose
How First Americans Used Trees to Navigate Nature
Have you ever been walking through the woods and noticed an oddly shaped tree? Maybe you stopped to wonder how in the world it grew like that?
Tim Gordon, of Hyndman, did. As a plumber, he was on his way to a jobsite in Oldtown one day when he pulled over to answer his cellphone. He looked to his left and noticed an oddly shaped tree trunk. He snapped some photos and that night started doing some research.
“I had heard about these growing up but had never seen one in real life,” Tim emailed Allegany Magazine, asking us to validate his finding. “I am pretty sure I found a marker tree.”
Turns out, he was right.
Before there was a United States and even for a hundred years after, Native Americans came up with a novel solution: shaping nature for their own means into trail marker trees.
These formations communicated a special message to tribe members. Like highway exit signs, these trees would have pointed tribespeople to water sources, medicinal plants, property lines, safe crossing points, and burial sites.
According to Appalachian History, some trees were weighted down with rocks or dirt while others were tied down with rawhide, bark, or vine, depending on the materials the tree shaper had access to. There is much evidence for many oddly shaped trees having been markers. There are historical accounts and pictures as well as supporting discussions with the elders of Native American tribes.
Since Mountain Maryland is rich with Native American culture and history, it is not uncommon to find a tree intentionally bent into a directional shape near other artifacts such as arrowheads, buried tools, or ancient cemeteries. The tree Tim Gordon discovered on Brice Hollow Road is exactly two miles from the Reckley Spring. Green Ridge State Forest is said to be home to several of these primitive but clever “road maps.”
Many trail marker trees have been destroyed through the creation of roads and buildings. And since most of these trees are 150 to 200 years old, many are coming to the end otheir natural life cycle.
So, the next time you’re enjoying a walk through the woods --or pulled over to make a cell phone call like Tim was -- keep your eyes out for one of these amazing trees. You'll be in the presence of some of the earliest American history.
Right in your own backyard.