“There is no such thing as an easy cancer.”
Breast cancer only occurs in three percent of women under the age of 30.
Abbey Green is one of those 3 percent.
BY ABBEY J. GREEN
Special to Allegany Magazine
Some may say – “You have breast cancer…you have the easy cancer.”
I can honestly tell you without a doubt there is no easy cancer. I know that some may be blessed with a diagnosis that is easier to fight because of its location or how soon it was found but some will have to fight an even harder battle.
I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30. I had recently stopped breast-feeding my daughter and it was because of nursing her that I found a lump in my chest. If I wasn’t nursing her, I don’t think I would’ve found it because I only experienced pain and discomfort while breastfeeding. I let it go a few months and as the spot did not change, I decided it was time to go to the doctor to get it checked. The first doctor that I saw said I was very young, healthy and active. She said that I shouldn’t worry about it but she still ordered an ultrasound to be on the safe side. That doctor told me that breast cancer only occurs in 3% of women under the age of 30. I figured I was probably overthinking things, so I opted against the ultrasound. But a couple months went by and the spot was still there. I was due for my annual checkup with my regular doctor and it was at that time where I also asked her about it. My doctor’s immediate reaction was wow something is definitely not right; we need to get this checked out right away.
I have an autoimmune disorder so I am no stranger to medical tests, ultrasounds, or bloodwork. The ultrasound technician cannot say anything while they are getting the images, but I saw that big, black spot on the screen. I sat in the room for an hour waiting to hear back from the technician. I was used to the quick visit followed by receiving the results days later. Today was different. The radiologist called me into his office. He told me that there was so much inflammation around the spot that he had issues reading the images but he could definitely tell that something was there. He gave me the option of doing a biopsy or waiting six months to watch it. I told him that I didn’t want to wait. I knew that cancer was ugly and didn’t care to wait six months and make things harder.
Days after my biopsy, my doctor called and said the dreaded, “You have cancer.”
At the age of 30, I had breast cancer. I was the less than 3% of women that should be getting it. The reason I’m saying that is because I had two different doctors, one that looked it over as it was “not a big deal because of my age” and one that immediately wanted to have it checked because of her concern. I’m saying this because if you ever have any doubts just have it checked out by somebody else. It doesn’t hurt to have an ultrasound done and while biopsies aren’t fun, they are the only way you’re going to find out if you have cancer or not.
Immediately, what seemed like one million doctors’ appointments were scheduled. Everything else in life stopped and getting this garbage out of my body went to the top of the list. I met with so many doctors and received an overflow of information during this time. The doctors discussed my diagnosis with me and what that meant for me treatment wise. I had many people tell me to get out of town and “go to another hospital.” I knew I was meant to stay close to home though. When our youngest daughter was born, I remember leaving the hospital and looking back at it and thinking -- I am going to be spending a lot of time here in the future. I didn’t know what that meant in that moment, but I knew what it meant when I was having to make the decision of which doctors to go with and where to carry out my battle with cancer.
After many appointments and meetings, we made the decision to proceed with a double mastectomy. During this time, my husband and I are raising a five-year-old and a one-year-old. I can’t even begin to thank the people in my life that helped me through this time. I had a family pick up our daughter and take her to school every single day. I had a group of my best friends come sit at my house each day with my baby to make sure she was taken care of. My Momma came every morning to get my girls up and ready for the day and to help with those awkward and personal things that come with a double mastectomy. I sit here crying thinking about it all because I’m so thankful for the gift that each of these people gave to me.
When you have cancer you think about everything; you think “I’m going to fight this and I’m going to beat it,” but you will also think “what if I get really sick? Who will take care of my family? What if I die?”
Seeing the community of people come together for me and my family made me realize that we were going to be okay. Our church set up a meal train for us and they asked me how long I thought I would need it. I said a couple weeks. They ended up filling up three months’ worth of meals. At the time I felt guilty because I knew I’d be back on my feet soon and felt guilty having people bring us meals. However, four weeks after my surgery I got extremely sick. Thankfully, my friend was here with my baby because I got so weak I thought I was going to die. I have never felt so sick in my life. I went to urgent care that evening because I thought it may have been the flu but they immediately sent me to the ER because they thought that my body was going septic. After hours of testing, my plastic surgeon stepped in and told them to admit me immediately. She came to check on me and found that my chest had collected a lot of fluid that became infected. I had to go into emergency surgery the following morning. I was four weeks into recovery and on the homestretch and now I had to start all over again.
My husband has been my absolute rock through this entire journey. He has been through a lot this year with losing his grandmother and a lot of other challenges, but he has continued to be there with me. Cancer is hard for the person that is diagnosed, but is also hard for their spouse and their kids, it’s hard on their parents, and it’s hard on their family and friends. Cancer affects everybody in its own horrible way.
But I will say that having cancer also transformed my heart in the best of ways. I have always been a follower and believer of Christ but through my cancer I have learned to solely rely on God and my faith. The promise of heaven is what kept me alive. I never feared death because I knew that if that happened, I would go to heaven with my Lord and Savior. After seeing our circle of friends and family join together to help, I knew that everyone would be okay -- because of that I never feared cancer. I went into each appointment, treatment and test praising God for the victory that I knew He had already won. God gave me a peace about the whole thing that helped me remain strong in the hardest of times, knowing that I could I could give Him the burden to carry.
After my surgery, I went in for my results. The doctor said that she needed to go double check my results with the other doctor. She walked in and her face expressed nothing but disbelief. The cancer was gone and had not spread. In that moment I had complete peace and I said, that’s my God.
If you know someone that has been diagnosed with cancer, reach out to them. I can promise you that you will have a major and positive impact on their life and journey. I will never forget anyone that took the time to reach out to me and I thank each and every one of you.