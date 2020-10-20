Fall-ing for the Arts
Love and Art in the Time of a Coronavirus
If necessity is the mother of invention, the COVID-19 crisis has been the mother of necessity. We are all pandemic pioneers, compelled to get creative about how to stay connected with family and friends, how to work effectively from home, even how to cut our hair. A handful of these solutions have been very successful, in some cases causing us to wonder whether we might keep particular changes when we finally arrive at the elusive “new normal.” (After all, do we really need all those in-person meetings?). Others haven’t landed quite as well. (I’m looking at you, DIY bangs).
The art world has been no exception to this trailblazing trend, in many instances leading the way thanks to the often out-of-the-box thinking many artists possess. As they have navigated the ever-changing restrictions to everyday activities, artists have found innovative methods to craft and share their work; and patrons have found new ways to enjoy and support it.
In the early weeks of the shutdown (gasp – six months ago now!) one of the biggest challenges for folks at the Allegany Arts Council was how to design a safe and effective way to showcase its annual photography show. Two primary hurdles—the requirement for social distancing and a tight timeline—created boundaries, but also sparked a flurry of excitement and creativity that resulted in a brand new vehicle for photography lovers to enjoy the work of the more than 60 artists invited to attend the 6th Annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition. A custom-designed digital gallery, accessible online, and a place to explore the bios and photos of invited artists, learn more about the show’s juror, vote for a “People’s Choice Award,” and even purchase photographs. Although virtual galleries obviously can’t replace the experience of interacting with a piece of art in person, they can be a valuable addition to a gallery’s bag of tricks. People who can’t travel to an exhibit can see, and even buy, the art from wherever they are. And that goes not just for those restricted from gathering due to the pandemic, but for those living away from their favorite galleries, or limited by mobility or other health issues.
The same technique was later discussed for other arts council exhibitions for the remainder of the year, perhaps including the popular Wills Creek Survey and the Artists Studio Tour – which normally would have been held this month.
“The experience will be different than it would have been at the gallery, of course, but we are confident that it will still be rich,” said Arts Council Executive Director Julie Westendorff. “Arts administrators are entirely focused right now on equity and access within the arts; this is one step forward and allows us to expand our reach to those who may be immobile, unwell, or challenged with transportation. Virtual galleries aren’t the answer to every problem, but they are a great tool to help us reach those who can’t reach us.”
Other arts organization in our area have stepped into the online game, as well, finding ways to keep things going with none of the traditional avenues open to them. The team at Acting Out for ALS—a local, volunteer theatre group that gives children and adults in the area an opportunity to perform, and raises money to support those in the community living with ALS—saw right away that the situation was going to require some out-of-the-box thinking. When their spring show had to be postponed because of the pandemic, co-founder and director Mark Ashby knew that the young people who had been rehearsing so hard for his show, and for their school productions, would be sorely disappointed.
“Theatre kids are theatre kids. They’ll act in their bedroom with a hairbrush if they have to,” said Mark. “But we wanted to give these kids an outlet to be creative.”
They also wanted to keep at least some donations coming in for their cause. The answer? “The Show Must Go Online,” a virtual children’s musical written to be rehearsed and performed remotely. Each actor received a short scene or song to rehearse, video record, and upload. When all the videos are played in order, they tell the comedic story of a group of theatre students desperate to keep their annual musical alive. Nearly 40 young people responded to Mark’s call for actors, enough so that he decided to break the actors into two casts—one consisting of elementary and early middle school and the other of late middle and high school students. Rehearsals with the kids (who live in eight different states) were done via Zoom, with directors Mark Ashby and Denise Adams giving notes and actors submitting video drafts until everyone was happy with them. The result is lots of fun and can be viewed from Acting Out’s website at actigoutforals.com.
Throughout Allegany County, artists have made lemonade out of lemons. Cumberland’s Embassy Theatre launched a virtual fundraiser in June that had Facebook followers logging in to watch a different entertainer perform each day. Under the direction of artistic director, Tim Bambara, the theatre staged a “virtual” performance of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Frostburg’s Mountain City Center for the Arts (MCCA) designed its entire catalog of summer camps to be done virtually. The offerings are fantastic and don’t feel a bit like a substitute for something else. They include a two-week camp that allows kids ages 10-18 to produce an online musical entitled, “The Big One-Oh!”, as well as a number of one-day, and even shorter mini-classes that give kids something to look forward to in a summer that is anything but typical.
“The reactions from kids and parent have been awesome!” said MCCA Owner and Director Coty Forno. “And the teachers have been learning things that will change the way we teach even when we get back into the studio.”
That, of course, is the real silver lining to the cloud that has hung above us throughout the spring and summer of 2020 and seems intent to impact the arts going into the fall. New things, good things, are coming out of the need to do things differently. So that even once we are able to say goodbye to much of what has weighed us down these last months, we can hold onto the innovations that have worked, the experiments that have succeeded.