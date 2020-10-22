Wit's End
Just in time for Halloween…
The strange case of Dr. Lewis and Mr. Petrillo
& How Bela Lugosi met the Gorilla of his Dreams
In November, 1950, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were making one of their appearances on The Colgate Comedy Hour. At the end of one of their sketches on the show, a 16-year-old kid named Sammy Petrillo made an appearance as a baby Jerry Lewis, in a crib. Sammy was paid “around $600” for the gig. A few weeks later, Sammy made another guest appearance as a Jerry Lewis clone on Eddie Cantor’s Colgate Comedy Hour.
Born in 1934, Sammy Petrillo’s “career” began accidentally when he was 15 and went into a trade school for a free haircut.
“I got a freebie haircut and the guy cut my hair and he started to laugh,” Sammy recalled. “And he said ‘You look just like that Jerry Lewis!’ And everywhere I walked, people laughed and asked me if I was Jerry Lewis, it was unbelievable. I really didn't know that much about him. And I said ‘maybe I do resemble that guy.””
After the 16-year-old Sammy’ appeared impersonating Lewis on TV, Comedian Milton Berle. Berle arranged for Sammy to meet Jerry Lewis in person.
“Jerry said a couple of derogatory things to me.” Sammy later recalled. “He said ‘'Don’t sign any checks and tell people you’re Jerry Lewis.’ He wasn’t being funny, he was being serious.”
But Jerry arranged for Sammy to sign a contract with his agency. Although initially excited, Sammy soon realized that Jerry had his agents put him under contract and were “keeping me on the shelf because” Lewis didn’t want him “working.” Sammy’s father got his son out of the contract and Sammy went back to work impersonating Lewis.
But not on television. Jerry Lewis actually used his celebrity influence and had the teenager impersonator blackballed from “playing him” on television. And so, Sammy started doing his act on the road. He teamed up with a guy named Duke Mitchell, who impersonated Dean Martin. The comedy team of Mitchell and Petrillo played at various clubs in the L.A. area and in Las Vegas.
Soon after, a man named Jack Broder and his assistant, Herman Cohen, saw Mitchell and Petrillo’s act and made plans to “somehow cast” them in a movie. Now, at the same time all of this was happening, Broder also saw a television interview with horror movie icon Bela Lugosi. In that interview, Lugosi said he would like to try his hand at a comedic film.
Once the Lugosi was under contract, a movie aptly titled Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla, started to film in Hollywood. The movie was directed by legendary schlock director William “One Shot” Beaudine. He was given the nickname because of his propensity for filming only one take of any scene he directed, no matter how good or bad. The movie had a budget of less than $50,000 and completed after about a week of filming. Besides Mitchell and Petrillo (hamming it up as faux Martin and Lewis) and Lugosi, the film’s only other “star” was not human. The role of Ramona the chimp was played by “Cheetah,” the monkey in the original Tarzan films.
Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla opened nationally on October 8, 1952. When Dean Martin had originally heard about Mitchell and Petrillo mocking his act with Lewis in the movie, he reportedly replied “Let ‘em make a buck.” But not so with Lewis. Lewis was outraged, stormed the film director’s office, and ordered the movie destroyed.
Gary Lewis, Jerry's son, recalled the effect of Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla slightly differently.
“When Sammy and that other guy played in that gorilla movie, I remember my dad and Dean saying, ‘We gotta sue these guys- this is no good.,” recalls Jerry’s son, Gary Lewis.
And Jerry Lewis did eventually sue Sammy Petrillo for “plagiarism” but the lawsuit was later dropped.
Reputedly, many years later, Sammy Petrillo tried to go to a Jerry Lewis concert and Jerry refused to allow him to attend. In 1991, when Jerry was scheduled to make an appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, the show invited Sammy to be a surprise guest. Sammy declined. Petrillo died in 2009. He was 74.
Incidentally, the movie was not destroyed. The entire thing can be watched on Vimeo and YouTube.