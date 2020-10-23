Good Life
Going with the “Flow” and getting “fired up”
A meditative artful visit to Mr. Toad’s Pottery in Lavale
I started out small. A medium sized mug with polka dots. I had to pick something quickly. And I thought I would go for simple. And that simple project took three hours. Three hours that – like a witch’s broom on a Halloween night – sped by much too quickly.
For three hours I didn’t think about current events, the world outside, the pandemic, or my house payment. It was just me and my mug. And that’s the attraction of Mr. Toad’s Pottery -- located in the LaVale Shopping Center since January 2020. Owned and operated by Ferne Benson, Toad’s offers ready-to-paint ceramic pieces, mosaic art, canvas painting, and a place to lose one self in a project for hours.
Folks who come here can create their own masterpieces in the studio and take unfinished projects home. When finished, the friendly folks here will glaze and fire it in the kiln and get it back complete inside of a week. It’s a special kind of magic they do here.
The selection of potential projects here is incredibly large. One whole wall is dedicated to ceramic pieces. There are food dishes for Fido or Fluffy, plates and mugs, seasonal pieces, Halloween décor, and Christmas trees are already in stock and being painted! A person could easily go here every week for the rest of his or her life and never make the same thing twice because the selection constantly changes.
Mr. Toad’s is not “your typical art class.” The business offers special “evenings out” for birthdays and “ladies nights.” Ferne has led classes here on everything from painting wine glasses to Harry Potter pottery. The store hosts field trips, church groups, birthday parties, bachelorette and bridal parties, and date nights. Mr. Toad’s Pottery employs six enthusiastic individuals and are looking to grow their team.
During my meditative moments with my mug, I remember asking for advice several times – was my color choice right? How would it look when it was fired? Was I using the right brush? How do I get mine to look like the other person next to me? There are several finished pieces in the studio that utilize unique painting techniques and the staff was happy to show me how to get my desired result – and they were kind and patient.
“I have painted in several studios around the nation because it is so enjoyable and stress-relieving to tap into my creative side,” says Ferne, who previously also owned Kebbie’s Diaper Bag and has plans to reopen a smaller scale retail version of that store inside Mr. Toad’s in the coming months. “When I visit family in Colorado, it always includes a trip to the local studios with my sister and mom. We make such wonderful memories. I had often thought about opening a paint-your-own-pottery studio long before Mr. Toad’s came into existence. This is my happy place.”
American-Hungarian Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi termed the word “flow” to indicate those activities in which we can get lost for hours. Have you ever gotten into an activity and looked at the clock and hours have passed? You were in your “flow” -- so focused on what you were doing that time didn’t matter. Usually, it will be a repetitive activity where you must pay attention to details like reading, canning, painting, fishing, gardening, building, or playing a sport. These flow activities are associated with positive well-being. Mr. Toad’s Pottery is easily a place where one can get into this flow.
Ask yourself: “What are my flow activities?” “How do I let my creative light shine?”
It’s not just fun but when we put in the work, we increase our sense of well being and we feel pride when we see the completed task. It’s like a prescription to feel better.
One suggestion I always give to my clients and students in my business is to find their flow activities and engage in them as much as possible- if you can’t do it daily, do it at least weekly. Hours later, you will not only feel better but you will have created something with your own two hands.
I know personally if I am feeling in a funk, I will do something creative- like paint on canvas, make a mesh wreath, use power tools to cut out wooden shapes, and yes, even paint polka dots in various sizes on a mug.