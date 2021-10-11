Celebrating 60 years at ACM
“I did things I never dreamed I’d do…”
The Continuing Education of Margaret Elaine Wigfield Pennington
By KRISTIN KEHRWALD
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
Celebrating its sixtieth academic year, Allegany College of Maryland’s first graduating class in 1963 remarkably had only two members: both women -- Mary Louise Jones and Margaret Elaine Wigfield.
Margaret, now in her late-seventies, is woven into the very fabric of ACM, the place where she learned to push boundaries for herself in ways both small and large. Margaret’s mother insisted that all of her children would attend college. When talk circulated of a new college, Margaret joined hundreds of other area high school graduates and shift workers to sign up. It was an easy sell for her mother who became a widow and had been raising Margaret as a single mother for five years.
Little did Margaret know the scrutiny that she and her fellow students would receive, or how rapidly things would occur when the college began offering courses in 1961 at the former Dr. George Washington Carver School. Within a matter of months, students were tasked with choosing the school mascot and colors, creating student clubs, establishing a school newspaper and a yearbook, attending student government meetings, and organizing student functions, among the countless requests. In her two short years at the college, Margaret served on the college’s publications committee, newsletter, yearbook (including editor), was student council secretary, and a member of the Maryland Association of Junior Colleges. She even became a cheerleader (and a scorekeeper) when the college established its basketball team during her sophomore year. All the while, Margaret made the Dean’s List every semester and graduated with honors.
“There were mostly male students, only six females that I remember out of hundreds of students. Mary Louise [Jones] who was older, married, and lived across the street, so I spent a lot of time there with her studying between classes,” Margaret says. “Our classes accommodated workers employed in local industries, so we’d have morning classes starting at 8 a.m. but have to attend evening classes at 8 p.m. with night students.”
The rec room in the basement under the gym was a hangout for students. Margaret learned to play poker and ping pong, and blames both activities for keeping many male students from graduating in 1963. She and her fellow students also learned to duck “One-Shot Charlie” Hornbrook, a photographer for The Cumberland News, and other reporters. “They were always around. People were visiting the college constantly.”
The “newness” of the college created a strong bond between students as well as faculty and staff. “We were one larger family. We did everything together. The teachers gave a lot of their time to the college and to us,” Margaret recalls. Her education wasn’t always limited to campus activities. Off-campus, Cumberland continued to be racially segregated. Watching her friends and fellow students (most of the females in her class were black) be refused seats in a popular confectionary store gave her a glimpse of what Black Allegany County residents were experiencing every day.
“Growing up on a farm, I was naïve about how people could treat people. When the man working the counter said to drink their sodas outside, it opened my eyes,” says Margaret. “It bothers me even now.”
After graduating from Allegany Community College in May of 1963, Margaret and Mary Louise immediately transferred to Frostburg State College (now University) to earn their teaching degrees. When it came time for Margaret to receive her bachelor’s degree at her graduation in 1965, it wasn’t bestowed by Frostburg’s president; it was given by the same man who had presented her associate degree: Dr. Robert Zimmer.
“He had been following my progress [at Frostburg],” says Margaret. “It was a surprise when he showed up, but I was the first Allegany Community College student to earn a four-year degree and he was incredibly proud.”
After a stint working for Sears, Margaret returned to Frostburg for additional classes before teaching briefly at a middle school in St. Mary’s County. Her future sister and brother-in-law, also teachers at the school, introduced her to a naval petty officer, Charles “Charlie” Pennington, who was father to a son named William. Charlie and Margaret later married and moved to San Diego when Charlie was transferred to the San Diego Naval Station to work in off-shore intelligence during Vietnam.
While raising their children, Margaret never stopped learning or having an interest in education. She enrolled at San Diego State College, earning nine credit hours in English literature. When her family returned to the Cumberland area in 1979 following Charlie’s retirement as a naval meteorologist, Margaret became a substitute teacher for Allegany County Public Schools while Charlie enrolled at ACM on the GI Bill. Margaret continued substitute teaching for four decades. Their son, James, also attended the ACM on the GI Bill while their daughter, Rebecca, graduated from FSU.
Even now, Margaret continues to promote the college’s transfer programs.
“You really can transfer anywhere,” she says today. “I’m living proof of that.”