An Unsung Hero of Education and Influence
A portrait of Mary Louise Jones
By KRISTIN KEHRWALD
Special to Allegany Magazine
Appointed to the Maryland Commission for African-American History and Culture in 2005, Mary Louise Jones was considered one of the area’s foremost experts and compilers of local Black history. And her roots and wings remained in the world of education.
She too attended Dr. George Washington Carver High School in Cumberland but joined the 1956 graduating class of Allegany High School following the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision. That historical decision ended racial segregation in schools.
But Mary Louise would soon return to the building and the halls she once walked when in 1961, the former Carver High School was renovated into Cumberland’s first community college – Allegany Community College – now Allegany College of Maryland.
Mary Louise Jones was one of only two graduates from ACC that May in 1963 – both of whom were women. And she was the first African American graduate of the college. She later received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Frostburg State College. – now Frostburg State University. She also held a master’s of education degree in history/social studies from the University of Nevada.
She began her teaching career in 1968 – returning to Allegany High School. From 1970 through 1979, she taught English and History at Beall High School, served as an Assistant Principal at Fort Hill High School from 1979 to 1985, and from 1985 onward held various administrative positions on both the state level as well as for the Allegany County Board of Education. In 2000, Mary Louise began a tenure as supervisor of social studies and director of support services. She is believed to be the first Black individual to serve in this supervisory capacity for the local Board of Education. Mary Louise Jones worked toward the establishment of Cumberland’s Carver Community Center and Museum.
She was the recipient of numerous honors including the 2001 Nancy S. Grasmick Excellence in Minority Achievement Award, the 2006 Jack Epstein Award from the Maryland Multicultural Coalition, and the Frostburg State University Alumni Achievement Award for Outstanding Career and Community Service. She is remembered by her colleagues as a role model throughout Maryland for students, teachers, parents, and community leaders, both personally and professionally, and as an advocate for and believer in the potential of all students.
“What you have done for the African American community is outstanding,” Jude Thelen, who taught Mary Louise in graduate school wrote in a letter to her once. “Carver Community Center is a reality because of your tireless work - I will never let your dream die.”
Mary Louise Jones died in 2007 at the age of 68.
“Mrs. Jones will fondly be remembered as someone who was an advocate for all students - she believed in the potential of young people and knew the importance of educators being role models to our students,” Janet Wilson told the Cumberland Times-News at the time of Mary Louise’s passing. “She had a special place in her heart for children of all ages who did not have strong support systems in the home.”
This profile is published in part with the cooperation of noted local historian, Al Feldstein and the Western Maryland Regional Library.