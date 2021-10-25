Trick or Treat
The Frightening, the Fabulous, the Funny
Featuring your Faces of Fall 2021
Part Six
We asked our readers if they could find
Halloween photos that come to mind
Send us your cute, your scary, your funny
Your cousin, your grandma, your baby, your honey
And send you did, we were inundated
With folks in the season who celebrated
It was quite the task that we had to do
Narrowing down these pictures from you
This special feature now complete
We proudly present our Trick and Treat
And so from all of us at Allegany Magazine
The happiest of hauntings this Halloween