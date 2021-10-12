I’ve Been Framed!
A visit to the cozy 301 -- where it’s more than just an area code
By SID THOMAS
Correspondent, Allegany Magazine
“I am so in love with the wonderful West Side location!” Steve Matthews exclaims, opening the doors to Gallery 301 in Cumberland to let a customer enter. Gallery 301, a framing company and art gallery occupies a charming corner nook property at the intersection of Greene and Lee Street.
“Greene Street is central to all Cumberland activities, yet easily accessible to the interstate,” Steve explains. The location was once the original home of the Cumberland Pharmacare. “It also provides the business a very visible location on a main route into downtown, and we have plenty of customer parking directly behind the building.”
Gallery 301 has become quite the noteworthy addition to the West Side community of Cumberland. The large windows on the Greene Street side allow passersby to peep in on Steve as he busily works on his latest framing project. Friendly neighbors frequently stop by just to chat, and Norma Younger, who lives in an apartment above the shop, often drops in to share delicious homemade dishes and baked goods. Being in this shop is akin to something from a Hallmark movie – one usually viewed during the holidays. In fact, one might expect Reese Witherspoon to enter at any moment and apologize for being late to work.
“We are available to help with the most challenging tasks and look forward to working with customers to create a keepsake,” the owner says with enthusiasm and a wide grin not alike that of a world famous Cheshire cat. “Shadow boxes, textiles, memorabilia, jerseys, or anything you feel worthy of framing are all possibilities. We will work with you to accentuate your art and exceed your expectations.”
Gallery 301 provides full service custom frames and boasts an extensive collection of matting options for customers to select from. Steve Matthews performs the work himself and he approaches every framing job with the same high level of professionalism, whether the task is simple or complex. An accomplished artist himself, Steve has a graduate degree from the world renown Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), and has taught printmaking at Frostburg State University for 11 years.
In fact, his framing career began as he was pursuing an education in Fine Arts.
“I’m the type of person that likes to keep busy,” he confesses. “I worked at several framing shops during my college years, and I’ve always been a creative person. I knew art would manifest its way (in my life) one way or another.”
Steve ook a creative, and historic, approach to renovating the Gallery 301 building.
“The structure is circa 1905, so in reimagining the space we wanted it to feel fresh but also reflect its origin,” he adds. “We decided to pay homage to the history of the building by uncovering architectural details lurking beneath. Two striking elements of the space are realized in the refinished original floors and revitalized tin ceiling.”
The Covid-19 crisis presented another challenge for the owner but he simply viewed it as just one more obstacle to overcome through hard work and perseverance.
“Navigating a business during these unprecedented times has been daunting, especially for a new business, but I have been fortunate to feel the support of this loving Cumberland community.”
And Steve Matthews is making plans for the future of Gallery 301. He recently upgraded the bathrooms and made some other interior renovations for the benefit of his clients. Now that the pandemic seems to have subsided, he hopes to begin hosting art openings, showcasing solo exhibits by local artists, and holding other special events on site.
“We look forward to further developing the gallery to encompass a fully realized schedule of exhibitions and receptions,” he says. And there’s that grin again. “We will always strive to provide the best quality of framing and customer service. We invite you to stop by and check us out!”