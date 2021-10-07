Things That Go Bump in the Street
How Bishop Walsh’s Spartans are getting into the “Spirit”
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
When most people think of telling ghost stories many of us might think of late night campfires and flashlights shining under the chin. We prepare ourselves for tales of hook hands and headless men on horseback.
But just like the Land of Oz and its ladies in green, there are good ghosts and bad ghosts.
In the theatrical tradition of apparition narratives like Topper, the Ghost and Mrs. Muir and even the Addams Family, one local theatre group this month is setting out to put the fun back in funeral and turn the afterlife into an After Party by taking locals on escorted jaunts through some of the city's favorite haunts.
“We were unsure what the fall season or school year would bring with the pandemic when all of this was being planned and we still wanted to try and do something,” says Andrea Beall. Andrea is the artistic director of the Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre. Her job is to direct the shows – musicals and plays – with student actors and performers at Bishop Walsh School.
But admittedly, what’s a creative director supposed to do for a “school play” when a coronavirus is dictating and scheduling school schedules on a regular basis? The answer – take the show on the road! Literally.
“Not knowing what the school year would allow us to do, Andrea wanted to keep the Spartan Theatre program active and alive,” adds Ty DeMartino, the program’s artistic producer.
And so Andrea and Ty put their collective and skilled heads together and came up with a solution. The Not-So-Spooky Tours. Starting this month, student actors from all grades at Bishop Walsh will take part in the interactive tours. Some will be costumed tour guides and some will be characters who show up along the tour at some of the handful of locations on Washington Street slated to participate. Along the way, those who are on the tour will be entertained and educated with local history about some of the city historic district’s most well-known domiciles and the long dead residents of them who refuse to leave.
“We also involved Allegany Tourism and tourism director, Ashli Workman and together we all came up with this idea really,” says Andrea.
While the Bishop Walsh actors will follow a script written by Ty – who has some experience after all in writing scripts – some of the tours will involve a fair share of ad libbing and improvising as folks who take the tours are encouraged to interact with the guide and the ghosts they may meet along the way.
“We have come up with some really good stories and we have put a good program together,” says Ty. “Most of the tour is on Washington Street in Cumberland. There were so many houses and stories to choose from. I think on Washington Street, even the mailboxes are haunted.”
Ty admits some of the stories he compiled for the walking tour are scarier than others and so the challenge has been trying to edit out the gore and the frightening aspects of some of the tall tales and find humor or lightness in them. After all, each actor and tour guide in this program is between the age of six and seventeen. And the tours are designed to be family friendly.
“It’s not going to be a heavy tour. We call it the Not So Spooky Tours because there is a theatre component to it and we want people to have a good time on it,” Andrea says. “We also didn’t want to compete with the area haunted house attractions but wanted to give families an alternative to do together.”
Andrea says the students who have come forward to volunteer for the program are not the “average theatre” participant. She says the Not So Spooky Tours has attracted Bishop Walsh students of all ages who want to be involved.
“There really are a lot of kids who are doing this who would never try out for a play or a musical. But they auditioned for parts in this,” she says. “And it’s still doing theatre.”
Ty says the tour will also teach those who are on it and those who lead it local history and increase an appreciation for their community.
“It’s everything from real events to history,” he says. “Ghost stories and folklore. And we are introducing that in a new way and to a whole new audience. There’s a fine line because you don’t want to scare everyone but there probably will be elements that are a little scary. We are going to lean toward the eerie and the suspense and even the humor.”
“There is no one jumping out at you and no fake blood or anything like that,” says Andrea. “We are leaning more on the storytelling. “A lot of these stories we have included were new to me but literally we have learned that just walking up and down Washington Street, you are bound to have some sort of spooky encounter. That’s what we want people to walk away with.”
The Bishop Walsh Spartan Theatre presents “Not So Spooky Tours: -- guided walking tours of Washington Street – beginning October 7 and running every Thursday night until the end of the month. For more information, visit the Bishop Walsh social media pages or www.mdmountainside.com.