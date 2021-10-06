From the Editor’s Desk
When life hands you opportunity, snakes, and shrimp
Lessons in “what goes around comes around”
Several months ago, I received an email from a former journalism colleague. When I was the news editor a weekly newspaper at one time, reporter Chris Cumo was my competition at the daily in the same city. He just happened to be “Googling” people he “used to know” and saw that I was the editor here and he emailed. Later, he asked if I would be interested in a freelance story he penned about sustainable farming. Knowing that this is a subject near and dear to many a heart in Allegany County, I asked Chris to send it to me. It’s in this edition.
I am also using an article this month from a former boss – my managing editor during my first “big break” in printed journalism. After the closure of the paper he ran in Canton, Ohio, Bret Adams became one of the most prolific music writers of the day. I could think of no one better to interview the lead guitarist of Asleep at the Wheel and talk about his connection to our area. I knew an article written by Bret would bring this magazine a story of national caliber. And it does.
Kristin Kehrwald of Allegany College of Maryland also sent us a story on the school’s 60th anniversary. When I told her my father, Ronn, was among the first students there, she found and sent me his photos from the first ever ACM (then ACC) yearbook. It made me happy and sad all at once to see it in my inbox.
Speaking of Dad, when I was around four or five, Dad took me to all of the Allegany High School football home games. Times were slightly different than they are now. When the game was over, Dad and some of his buddies who were also at the game would meet for a beer (or two) at either Cotton Gaetz’s or Cas Taylors (both landmark bars for those of you under 30). I liked Cas Taylor’s the best (El Jinete is there now!) because a waitress named Lucy let me sit right on top of the bar. Sometimes I had those big sour pickles from the giant jar, or the smoky red hots, and sometimes Lucy fixed me a shrimp cocktail. Big pieces of shrimp lined on the rim of a martini glass filled with cocktail sauce. I thought I was fancy.
Fast forward more years than I care to admit, and imagine my awe and surprise when during a magazine photo shoot inside Reptilian Arts in Cumberland, the owner – Rohman Taylor – tells me he is Cas Taylor’s grandson. And shortly after he tells me this – while photographer Cody Steckman snapped away – Rohman handed me a white python from his shop and said:
“Can you hold her for a moment? Her name is Lucy.”
Talk about yet another full circle moment.
I have found that living where we do is full of those moments. We meet the kids and grandkids of people we knew years before. We bump into old work friends. We find a photo of a parent in an old yearbook. It’s one of the perks of having the job that I have, yes, but I also think it’s also one of the benefits of life in Allegany County, Maryland. And one of the reasons it’s important – like the singer Tim McGraw says – to be humble and kind. What you give out is what you get back. You just never know when someone you once knew might unexpectedly return. And that someone could be handing you a fantastic opportunity, a great idea, a picture of your dad, a shrimp cocktail, or even a snake. You just never know.
And that’s the real beauty of life. Isn’t it?
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine