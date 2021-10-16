From the steps of City Hall to the community and the world, let it be known that…
Hatred has no place in Cumberland
By SETH BERNARD
Special Commentary, Allegany Magazine
Being on City Council allowed me the privilege to oftentimes speak to a larger audience; and with that came a responsibility, as well as my own personal dedication, to speak loudly and consistently about the rights of everyone – because as we all know, gay and trans rights are human rights.
In this current toxic political climate, it’s imperative that communities continue to rally together for these basic human rights and for decency. And that’s exactly what the organizers and people supporting Cumberland Pride do in our city. In hundreds of communities across this country, just like Cumberland, it’s often easy to get discouraged, especially when there are those who fight hard to curtail your very way of life. There are those who call it a choice; who say you can be “fixed”… but the only thing that truly needs fixed are some people’s inability to be decent human beings. The only choice I see is whether you want to be on the right side of history.
And that is why it is more critical than ever that we need to show others not only what we as a society will stand for – but what we also stand against. Hatred, bigotry, xenophobia, racism, intolerance. I personally refuse to let ugly politics or divisiveness define my community. Hatred has no place in Cumberland, and with the words we speak, and actions we show as a community, we can let that message be heard loud and clear.
To the people involved behind and in front of the scenes at Cumberland Pride – in fact, to all the folks in Cumberland and the surrounding area who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, you are all part of a movement that will, and has already begun to be, written about in history books – a movement that has spanned generations, from the Stonewall Riots, to Harvey Milk, to the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and beyond. Your voices are creating echoes through time that will continue to reverberate louder and louder. You are making a difference in our community just by being you. And each one of you is valued and appreciated.
And that’s why we must continue to celebrate inclusivity. We must continue to stand and support those who otherwise may be afraid to let their voices be heard. We must continue to defend the right to love, regardless of sexual orientation; and we say to those in Cumberland and all across Western Maryland – be unique, be individual, be yourself!
I’ll leave you with a quote from our 44th president, Barack Obama. On the topic of LGBT rights, he says “...there are still battles to wage, more hearts and minds to change. As long as there’s a single child in America that’s afraid they won’t be accepted for who they are, we’ve got more work to do.”
As Allegany Magazine was sending our printed edition to press, we learned that the 2021 Cumberland Pride Festival scheduled for October 17 had been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions in Allegany County regarding large events. Instead, the 5th Annual Cumberland Pride Festival will be held June 5, 2022. For more information and details, and to contact event organizers, visit www.cumberlandpride.org.