In Memoriam

 

Allegany Magazine Remembers

Stephen Dunn & Lee Fiedler

 The printed October 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine is dedicated to two men who made our community just a little bit better in the brief time they called here home.

  

To read about each man, click on his photo above. 

 

Much thanks to writers Greg Larry of the Cumberland Times-News and Bryon MacWilliams for their contribution to this story.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video