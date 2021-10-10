Former Cumberland Mayor Lee Fiedler died on June 30, 2021.
Fiedler retired as CEO of the Kelly-Springfield Company in 1999 and was elected mayor shortly after, serving from 2000 to 2010. He also contributed stories and photos to Allegany Magazine during our first four years.
Fiedler was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1959, Kent State University in 1963 and the Harvard Business School in 1987. Advancing through positions at Goodyear, in 1991 Lee was appointed president and CEO of Kelly-Springfield Tire Company in Cumberland.
“He was not a native, but he moved here and adopted Cumberland as his home because he saw the potential in the city,” Brian Grim, who followed Fielder’s tenure as Mayor of Cumberland, said. “I learned a great deal about leadership from him and I’ll always cherish those mentoring moments. He was a kind, gentle and giving man. He always saw the good in people and the possibilities ... an eternal optimist.”
“He will be missed. He was one of a kind,” Gary Bartik of the Allegany Museum said. “Lee was a visionary and a thinker. He looked at the big picture of things and he did things that were good for Cumberland.”
Fiedler is survived by his wife Teresa Cera Fiedler, five children and 14 grandchildren. Former Mayor Fiedler was 79.