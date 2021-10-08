Say Hello and Good-Pie to Autumn
Start baking pies and smell that wonderful scent of vanilla, nutmeg, and spices
By WILLIAM HAND
Culinary Contributor, Allegany Magazine
It’s October.
The time of falling leaves, cooler temperatures, the wearing of hoodies and sweatshirts, of trick or treating and Halloween, Sweetest Day celebrations, and the first school report card grading period. It’s also the time when our local Farmer’s Markets begin to wind down but that doesn’t mean their inventory is not plentiful. Oh, no. This is the time of year where open air and farmer’s markets are at their autumnal best – with the offerings of the harvest – apples, pumpkins, beautiful squash, and rooted vegetables. And it’s actually the time of year I start thinking of one of my favorite culinary activities – making pies. I know it may seem simple or silly to some people, but I look forward to Autumn because I get to preheat the oven again without making the house too warm and I get to start baking pies and smell that wonderful scent of vanilla, nutmeg, and spices that fill the air. Pie making season begins in October and runs through fall and well into winter. And so, I thought I would share some of my all-time favorite pie recipes with you. These are the ones you can expect to find coming out of my oven on any given weekend. Come on over. We’ll sit around the firepit in my backyard with a cup of coffee and a nice slice of pumpkin pie..or apple…or pecan!