COVER STORY
Snakes, Spiders, and Geckos… oh my!
How Rohman Taylor plans to slither his way to success
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Allegany Magazine
Featuring the Photography of Cody Steckman
Think you need to move far from Allegany County to be successful? Think your dream lies beyond the mountains of Maryland? Maybe it does.
But then again, meet Rohman Taylor.
“If people start leaving Cumberland, you will not have the Cumberland you want. But if you get people – and young people like me – interested in staying and creating the Cumberland they want to live in, people will stay and will love the area,” the 24-year old entrepreneur says.
Rohman’s “calling” does not lie in the latest technology. He is not a computer software developer creating a new app for your phone. It’s not in medicine, or entertainment, or even fiber optic cables he can run from one television to another. No. Not at all. Rohman – you see – is into lizards. And snakes. And spiders. And all the creeping crawling slithering species that make up the stuff of our Halloween nightmares.
The owner of the business – Reptilian Arts – on 205 Mechanic Street in Cumberland – Rohman has found a way to do what many of us dream of doing our entire lives – turn a hobby and a passion into a career. And do it without leaving the county in which he spent his childhood. In fact, he probably never would have left home if it wasn’t for rats and mice. But more on that later.
Like most origin stories that preface the autobiographies of captains of industry, Rohman began his business in a basement. His parents’ basement at their home in Flintstone to be precise.
“I got my first leopard gecko when I was around eight or nine years old. My sister got one for her birthday and then obviously I wanted one too,” he says, sitting in the retail store of a building that he bought last year – at the age of 23. “Then I got another one and I breeded the two. And that is sort of how it all began and how we got here today.”
“Here” is a former indoor garage that once held classic and expensive foreign cars. “Here” is where the affluent from a tri-county area brought their vehicles to be repaired or restored in a climate controlled environment. But before we get “here,” we need to understand the “where” and “how.”
“At one point, I was pursuing a passion for the martial arts. I trained with Tom Striplin and actually got my black belt training under him. And so martial arts and reptiles were the two things I was into when I was younger,” the 2015 Bishop Walsh graduate says. “I was the only person in my class that year who didn’t go to college right after graduation. I decided instead that I wanted to move to Baltimore and study mixed martial arts and try to become a professional MMA fighter. So I pursued that.”
But all the while, his parents back home still had a basement with mating and multiplying reptiles.
“And so on weekends, I would come home and care for anywhere from 50 to 100 reptiles at that point. I was basically every week leaving my parents – and mainly my Mom – home with 100 reptiles in the basement. “
When he was approaching a milestone birthday, he realized he either had to fully commit to MMA fighting and enter professional competitions or he could turn his hobby at home into a business. He chose the latter.
“And so I moved back to Flintstone, and opened my own business out of that basement. I made the decision to work on the reptiles and care for the animals. So I get back home, and most of my friends by now have gone off to college or have moved away, and so I pretty much spent the next four years – which was the last four years – working on this business plan.”
And then Reptilian Arts LLC was established.
“So we registered the business, launched a website, and did our first reptile show that August. In 2016. That show was in Frederick and I think we sold one item,” Rohman recalls. “But the very next show we did was in Virginia Beach that year and we did really well. And we came back and started building on that collection.”
In addition to breeding geckos and lizards at home in the Taylor household basement, he then added spiders and snakes. And then feeder insects. About two years ago, still inside the basement, he decided it was time to add “feeder rodents” to the inventory.
“That’s when Mom said it was time to get the business out of the basement and find a place,” Rohman chuckles. “She didn’t really want mice and rats living in her basement.”
“Each part of the growth of this business came in small stages. We didn’t rush or push anything. We let it develop on its own. So we started looking at spaces and I decided I wanted to own the building, instead of renting because with renting, what landlord is going to let someone move in with snakes, lizards, mice, rats, mealworms and live beetles?”
But Reptilian Arts needed a space that could control the temperature, climate, and would have enough room for not just future growth of the exotic animals that would be bred and sold right from the location but the business itself.
“I ended up talking to my accountant and he happened to mention he was selling a place on Mechanic Street in Cumberland and so I came in and took a look at it and could see right away where everything could go and how we could set up,” Rohman explains. “In July of last year, 2020, we got the building and started renovating it. We added the storefront and the retail space and we have warehouse space in the back.”
By warehouse, he means a huge space – the bulk of square footage filled with live animal inventory – it’s literally a breeding ground in the back of the building – there is even a “worm nursery” where meal worms are born and become mature before being shipped. And the business ships nearly everywhere in the country except where postal or shipping regulations prohibit the sale and shipment of live animals.
“There are a lot of regulations when you ship. We follow all the standard regulations and shipping procedures. We opened in September 2020 in this space and even when the pandemic was going on, because we do a lot of business online, we were able to grow and get started right away. Most of our business here is still shipping,” Rohman – the son of Brendon Taylor and yes, the paternal grandson of Cas Taylor (a very familiar name in Allegany County by the way), says.
The retail storefront not only specializes in live and exotic animals but also in the starter accessories owners need to care for and nurture their new scaly family members.
“There’s a lot of people who come in and want to get their son or daughter a gecko as a birthday present. And we have them. And then we have the tanks and the food and the lights and all the accessories needed to get started. And we offer people who come in all the instructions on how to care for the animal. Taking care of a reptile as a pet is actually a lot easier than having a dog or a cat,” Rohman says.
There is a maturity about this young man. He speaks with the authority of a person beyond his year who has been running his own business for decades. “We are right now competing with some of the larger reptile businesses in the industry but we are doing really well.”
Reptilian Arts also offers a botanical plant area, courtesy of his Mom, Carmen -- who told Rohman she always wanted to open a shop that would sell plants. And so, in part to thank his mother for her years of supporting his basement business, he dedicated a portion of the store to his mother’s dream. It’s a lovely combination for visitors and creates a perfect entry way setting for the creatures that live in the tanks here.
Now employing seven local people full time, Rohman has plans to expand into the upstairs and even the building next door – which he had just purchased as of press time.
“I am never satisfied to just sit still. I will never get tired of growing. My next goal is always asking ‘what is the next thing and how do we get there?’ It’s my job to grow things to the next level and try to get more people involved. “
This is all Rohman has ever done. The reptile business has been the only game he has ever played in his entire professional career.
“I have never been employed by anyone else but myself. I have never even ever filled out a job application. And if this remains successful and keeps going the way it is going, I never will,” he says. And I believe him. “This is all I wanted to do. I wanted to keep doing it until it works.”
While Rohman Taylor does realize he may be one of the youngest retail entrepreneurs in the area, he also doesn’t see himself as a “leader” in a movement – only one of many who have come before and provided him with an example.
“I think for me, I am kind of late in the game with what has been developing in Cumberland. It’s a town on the move now which is really cool to see. I could have located this business anywhere really. I could have opened Reptilian Arts in Baltimore and moved all the animals there. But from the beginning I wanted to be in Allegany County because Allegany County needs the business.”
However, he does consider himself part of a new generation with a responsibility to “re-create” what the community can be. He says now is the time to roll up the sleeves and get to work and that opportunity is here if people his same age only follow their passions. Like those who lived half a century before him during perhaps more “booming” times, Rohman believes there is no reason to relocate to become successful.
“There actually is opportunity here for younger people if they are willing to work and put in the work. This is all because of the last four years and all the hard work I put into it,” he says. “You just have to do the work. And if you can get things done, you can make a difference.”