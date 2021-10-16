The Often Understated Quiet Example of Pride
Learning from the Past and Shaping a New Future
By WAYNE SMITH JR.
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
Pride. Think about that word. What does “Pride” mean to you? Satisfied with a project? A pack of lions? For many, it means rainbows, parades, dance clubs and cocktails. For others, it may be a bit different. Pride is being able to look yourself in the mirror and being proud of who you are, through all of the hardships, sadness and pain that you've gone through. You are still standing and you are still here. Pride can be found in high volumes, sure, but it can also be found in the stillness and quiet of simply living your life on your terms. There is loud and proud, sure…. But there is also an often understated quiet example that goes overlooked.
For me, personally -- growing up in Allegany County as a gay boy was hard, even though I had a loving family, going to school was torture. Bullying started early for me. If I wasn’t bullied for being gay, I was bullied for being African American. I got a raw deal just for being myself. Spit balls and rotten food thrown at me. Everyday was a nightmare. It got to the point where I wasn’t allowed to eat in the lunch room.
“Go find an empty classroom to do your homework in, Wayne” or “Sit with the foreign exchange students, Wayne” and even “Go eat with the School Nurse, Wayne.”
Many people ask me how I love so deeply and have compassion when I have been hurt so much. My answer? I never want people to have to go through life without feeling loved. Whether it’s just a smile or a compliment, I want them to know that they are valued.
I know this journey can be lonely to anyone newly coming out or struggling to find themselves. Heck, sometimes it continues to be lonely even being a part of the community. My advice to you would be, find that spark and that strength within yourself to keep moving forward. When there is no one to rely on, rely on yourself. As a turtle has his home on his back, become your own home. Build your solid foundation on your values and how you truly see yourself.
Each year, we celebrate Pride to commemorate events like Stonewall and pioneers who have paved the way. During this Pride season, I thought of some local maybe unsung heroes of the “movement” here at home – a few folks with courage and strength who are making a difference just by being themselves and living their lives – without seeking the limelight or any attention.
People like Jude Marney, for example.
“I came of age and identity during the late 60s and early 70s in Brooklyn,” recalls Jude, who now calls Cumberland home. “A month after my 18th birthday I ventured into Manhattan to claim my place amongst the others in my tribe, who congregated in the mythical land called The West Village.”
There, Jude discovered acceptance, friendship, and the always necessary “safety in numbers.”
“These were the times shortly after the Stonewall Riots, so we were also there to answer the call -- which was saying these things need to change, and we assumed it was up to us to bring about those changes, be present and redefine the community.”
Jude found inspiration in the “passions of others” during those early days of living outside an often sheltered bubble in the mountains.
“In the early days it was exciting to watch as what was essentially just people actually become a community. We started to make it a practice to identify ourselves to each other, regardless of how subtly. We made sure that if we were in any situation together...we were in that situation together.”
The deaths of Jude’s parents also brought her closer to her own existence and the fragility of life.
“Now I find as I get older I tend to question have I done enough to be the woman they expected me to be, the woman they raised me to be?” she says. “Because of this I tend to hold myself to higher standards. How successful have I been? The jury is still out. Tune in next season.”
Living through a different struggle of 50 and 40 years ago, Jude now looks at the progress made – even locally – with her own sense of pride – but does admit the “coming out” experience remains frightening for most.
“My advice for persons that are newly coming out, going through transition or struggling with their journey as an LGBTQI person? The best advice I think for any person coming out regardless of whether it be young or later in life is reach out,” she says. “We are your tribe. We are here. And regardless of where you are, we are also there. We are your sisters and brothers and we will be with you every step of your journey. You need never feel alone.”
Fast forward from Jude’s experiences in marches and protests and violence from the late 1960s and into the 1970s to 2013. Marriage equality has become the law in Maryland. It would become federally recognized a year later. And two men who have dated and been a couple decide it’s time to take the next step in their relationship. Dustin Orndorff and Joshua Herrell were married in April, 2013 – a dream previously denied to couples of the same gender.
“We found our courage through our families, friends, co-workers and of course from within ourselves and our marriage,” says Dustin Orndorff-Herrell today. “We have many friends within the LGBTQ plus community. All of our friends bring to the table different experiences and knowledge. They offer the love and support that everyone should be shown in life, which in turn helps us find the courage within ourselves.”
“The LGBTQI+ community is really an amazing community to be a part of,” says Joshua Herrell-Orndorff. “We have experienced everything from name calling and being bullied in our younger years to even the random comments in today’s society. We have found the best way to overcome it is to honestly have a sense of humor about it and turn the negativity into something that they wouldn’t expect, like a joke or just laughing it off.”
Married now for eight years, the couple says they find their joy in simply choosing to be happy – in simply living life – and accomplishing goals along the way as any married couple would.
“Our most recent joy in life was being able to finally adopt our son,” Dustin says. “We also find great joy in how supportive our families and friends have been through our lives journeys.”
“The main experience that we currently have that drives us is just simply being dads,” adds Josh. “We want our son to have the best life possible and have as many great and memorable experiences as possible. Our support system is our families, friends and co-workers. All of them truly do accept us for who we are. They may not completely agree with our lifestyle, but they truly do love and care about us, none the less.”
“Love is love,” says Dustin. “Love is a connection that you have to someone, whether it be a spouse, family or friends. Love binds people together, forever and stands strong through the storms of life. “
And so, when you look in the mirror, see yourself as you truly are. Many of our scars are just projections of others or that old tape player that keeps repeating the same song in your head. Perhaps it is time to simply erase that tape and choose to be happy. We have been programmed with certain thoughts by others of who and what we are as children and adults. Do not allow those things to define you. If they aren’t true for you, don’t believe them. It is time to step into your power and be your authentic self. Not allowing others to determine who you should be or “how” you should be. When you are in alignment with your truth, you are in alignment with drawing in happiness. Draw in your support system. Make friends. Strive to become the best version of yourself with courage – and yes, even with pride.
As Allegany Magazine was sending our printed edition to press, we learned that the 2021 Cumberland Pride Festival scheduled for October 17 had been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions in Allegany County regarding large events. Instead, the 5th Annual Cumberland Pride Festival will be held June 5, 2022. For more information and details, and to contact event organizers, visit www.cumberlandpride.org.