‘Tis a Gift to Be Simple”
Why the “little things” add up to a “big life”
By C.J. CANGIANELLI
Columnist, Allegany Magazine
Did you hear that story about the man on his deathbed? When they asked him if he had any regrets he stated “I wish I had spent more time at work.” Of course you have never heard of that because it never happened. No one has reached the end his time spent alive and yearned for more stress, more anxiety, and more things to keep us from doing the little things that add up to our big life. Work is what you do to make a living. It’s not your actual life.
What’s that saying- “it’s the little things?” For sure. Many of us spend so much of our time rushing about to work and appointments, scheduling meetings, and attending activities, feeling frazzled by day’s end that we drop into bed and wonder… “Is this my life? Was I meant to just pay bills and die?’ No. No you were not.
Anyone remember this Alabama song?
I’m in a hurry to get things to done…
I rush and rush until life’s no fun.
All I really got to do is live and die
But I’m in a hurry and don’t know why.
Combine that with the old turn of the century hymn…
Tis the gift to be simple, 'tis the gift to be free,
'Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be,
And when we find ourselves in the place just right,
'Twill be in the valley of love and delight.
When true simplicity is gain'd,
To bow and to bend we will not be asham'd,
To turn, turn will be our delight,
Till by turning, turning we come round right.
Has technology – designed to bring us closer – actually made us more distant? No matter how busy we become, make it a point to include as many quick, inexpensive, “simple pleasures” as possible throughout your day. I asked around to see what some of your “simple pleasures” are. What do you do just for you? Or what makes you smile and breathe when you have a minute?
“Walking my dogs.”
Amy Dugan
“Apple Cider!”
Bobbette Thompson
“Open windows.”
Angie White
“ Sitting in the creek.”
Lee Anna
“Thunderstorms.”
Melody Wood Swafford
“A cup of coffee.”
Janie Mongold
“The smell of fallen wet leaves from the rain.”
Tina Welsh Geraghty
“Relaxing with a good book and a beer.”
Christopher Wills
“Photography.”
Tammy Stump
“Sitting at or floating the river. Complete serenity!”
Valerie Lease
“Taking a horse out for a trail ride.”
Joy Delisle
“Reading a good book!”
Cathy Horwath Webb
“Pumpkins, cinnamon, colors of fall.”
Shawnne Mcelfish
“Sundays at home are priceless for me. I enjoy taking time to make a three or four course meal and taking my dog for a walk.”
Lisa Roe
“Listening to the rain.”
Danise Whitlock
“Joe and I take pleasure in the fact that we returned to an area where people are genuinely friendly and honest. After living in quite a few states where that isn’t the norm>
Dott Biggs Whelan
“Walking the dogs in the woods of our 5.4 acres in Burlington, WV and then just sitting there enjoying nature.”
Tina Storey
“Burning incense while listening to music.”
Sommer Lynn Skelley
“The river. I feel the most at peace floating. It’s so natural, I feel grounded and I feel like I am a part of something amazing”.
Rosemary Wolford
“Sitting on porch watching the birds at birdfeeders, while drinking my 1st cup of coffee in early morning.”
Joy Cowgill
“Coaching youth football.”
Matthew Coleman
“Walking the towpath with the dogs.”
Tammy Deatelhauser
“The aroma of coffee waiting to be poured into my mug, then the always familiar and satisfying first couple sips - that’s my first ‘simple pleasure’ of each morning.”
Jane Mallow Harper
“Walks through the woods, and along the river with nothing but my camera, capturing the beauty that surrounds me while breathing in the serenity and peace it brings.”
Lori Harole Johnson
“A lazy day.”
Julie Miller
“Sitting outside reading on a cool day.”
Keira Shilling
“Spending time with family... weekend trips, watching the wildlife from our back porch.”
Tammy Whetstone
“Sitting by my pond with a cold drink watching the fish.”
Patricia Wilt
“Riding my horse and walking my German Shepherd.”
L.J. Myers
“Sitting on the porch watching hummingbirds and my pets.”
Laura Becker Groves
“Sitting on the deck reading, spending time with loved ones.”
Kelsee Dawn
“Having morning coffee in my Adirondack chair under the trees, overlooking the lake and listening to the birds.”
Bobbi Dubins
“Front porch sitting”
Rebecca A. Klipstein
“Hiking. Becoming an avid hiker has brought so much joy, peace and adventure into my life.”
Cherie Shoemaker
“I look at the flowers I have been able to help flourish, and watch a full on daily hummingbird war, as they fatten up for the long trip to Mexico!”
Lura Thompson
“Feeding the ducks peas and corn with my grandson...and that first cup of coffee every morning.”
Nita Ostroff
“Jogging.”
Leonard Chello Webb
“Opening the car windows listening to music while driving no where.”
Courtney Crislip
“Gardening.”
Claire Bear Balderson
“Chatting with a friend with a nice hot cup of coffee.”
Emily J. Webb
“Waking up in the morning to the beautiful sound of birds singing their bright and melodic songs is just joyful! Watching the squirrels out back eating sunflower seeds with their little paws.”
Donna S. Stivala
“Taking pictures.”
Mary Frances Brodie
“The smile from my son. He lights my day up no matter what's is going on in life; his smile allows me to forget all the bad and negative!”
Chris Acton
“Cooking.”
Julie Bailey Turner
“Painting a picture and being with my grandchildren.”
Nancy Zacari
“Naps.”
Kara Lankford
“Sitting on the patio, not having to rush through a cup of tea, and watching the deer in my yard. I never get tired of that.”
Jenny Alderton Krampf
“Seeing my two grandchildren.”
Regina Spiker
“Sitting on my porch especially when it rains. Four generations of babies have been rocked to sleep on that porch!”
Nakoa Dawn
“Sitting on my porch reading a good book I can’t lay down while my cocker spaniel tries to knock it out of my hand so I pay attention to him.”
Christa Tipton
“Walking my dog.”
Steve Perske
Notice the themes of nature, pets, kids, coffee, and relaxation. No one I asked mentioned answering emails or being in the office. As for me, I love watching reruns of the Big Bang Theory and taking a bubble baths – often doing both at the same time.