Wide Awake and Asleep at the Wheel
How a legendary country band got its start right here at home
An Exclusive Interview with Ray Benson
By BRET ADAMS
Special Contributor, Allegany Magazine
When Asleep at the Wheel parks its bus in Cumberland for a concert in October, it will essentially be a homecoming celebration. For more than 50 years Asleep at the Wheel has been one of the most beloved and durable acts in country music. And it all started right here – when AATW was formed out of dream by one man with a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia. The band’s first paid gig was in Cumberland in 1970.
Ray Benson, AATW’s co-founder, vocalist, guitarist, co-songwriter and bandleader, recently discussed the group’s colorful career, with the ups (commercial success, near-universal critical acclaim and multiple Grammy Awards) and downs (a rough period during most of the ‘80s without a recording contract) that a five-decade ride would inevitably bring.
The 70-year-old Benson was born Ray Benson Seifert in Philadelphia. He first learned to play recorder and piano, then guitar and bass. He and his three siblings played together in bands. They were exposed to a variety of music thanks to their parents’ diverse record collection. So how did he end up in Paw Paw at age 19?
“I was going to school at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and they had a work study program. Every three months you’d go to school and then you had what they’d call a co-op job. You could do anything. It didn’t have to be a job. It could be studying whatever. You were out of school. I said, ‘I’m going to start a band,’ and never looked back,” Benson said.
“My friend, (lap and pedal steel guitarist) Lucky Oceans (real name: Reuben Gosfield), who I started the band with (as well as vocalist/drummer/guitarist LeRoy Preston), was in Maryland and he met these guys whose dad had a farm outside of Paw Paw. They said, ‘You can come live in this old log cabin there and help us with some of the light farm work.’ These folks in Washington, D.C., were holding it as an investment. The two sons lived there, so we took them up, moved there and started the band.
“Unfortunately, they never did tell their dad that we were staying there. He came up and said, ‘Who the hell are you, and why are you squattin’ on our property?’ Farmer Brown did not appreciate three or four hippies living up the street in Levels, West Virginia, so we moved over to Magnolia. Things started going pretty well.”
However, Benson remembers learning a harsh lesson about playing bars at that first $50 gig at Cumberland’s Southern Lounge. Drinks weren’t automatically on the house.
“We drove down from outside of Paw Paw and played the gig. Three sets. The fellow said, ‘Hey, you want a drink?’ I said, ‘Yeah! I’ll have a shot and a beer.’ We were really green,” said Benson. “At the end of the night, he said, ‘OK, here’s 18 bucks!’”
As an up-and-coming band, AATW worked hard – practicing, writing songs and learning three-part harmonies. They quickly began performing throughout the region.
“We’d go anywhere for any amount of money just to play!” laughed Benson. “That’s the kind of dedication you have to have as a young band. You have to be young to do that kind of stuff. You don’t mind sleeping in the back of the pickup truck. The band started getting pretty good. We’d go down to Washington, D.C., and play. We opened for Alice Cooper and Hot Tuna.”
Asleep at the Wheel is known for its lively Western swing music. The style was popularized by Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys in ’30s and ’40s. The broad record collection his parents had – along with the records he and Oceans were collecting – explains how a big-city kid, who was a teen-ager during the psychedelic-music era, was exposed to Western swing.
“The ‘how’ is that we were record collectors. We wanted to find out about this old music. The Bob Wills stuff just sort of snuck in. I heard Hank Thompson before I heard Bob Wills. I knew about Count Basie. I played in a big band. I played in square-dance bands. It was like, ‘Hey, you can do both!’ I really loved jazz violinists like Stuff Smith and Jean-Luc Ponty and stuff like that,” said Benson.
“One of our best instruction books for the Western swing stuff was the Merle Haggard tribute to Bob Wills record [1970’s A Tribute to the Best Damn Fiddle Player in the World (or, My Tribute to Bob Wills)]. We had 78rpm records and stuff, but it was hard to pick out some of the parts on the 78s. I’ve got about 8,000 to 9,000 78s and 45s and stuff that I collect because they’re part of our musical history.”
By the summer of 1971, AATW had relocated to Oakland, California, at the encouragement of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, best known for the 1971 hit cover version of “Hot Rod Lincoln.” AATW also was welcomed by the music scene in nearby Berkeley, California. They soon got jobs as the backing band for country stars like Stoney Edwards, Freddie Hart and Connie Smith. The band’s eclectic nature was rewarded during these formative years.
“That’s always been the thing with Asleep at the Wheel. We appeal to musicians’ eclectic sense. So many musicians are pigeon-holed into what they do. Asleep at the Wheel has been 10 different things. Shoot, we had Top 10 country-western, Porter Waggoner and Dolly Parton-type hit records. We’ve done jazz. We’ve done Western swing. We’ve done tribute records. It is the definition of eclectic,” Benson said. “My old friend, Peter Stone Brown, was a (Bob) Dylanologist. We grew up together. When we started the band, he said, ‘You want a band that’s like your record collection.’ And that’s exactly what we did.”
AATW opened shows for Van Morrison, and he praised the band in a 1972 Rolling Stone magazine interview. That brought the major record companies calling. Benson said Morrison’s plug was “like lighting a match.” AATW signed with United Artists Records and released its debut album, Comin’ Right at Ya, in 1973.
A cover of Louis Jordan’s “Choo Choo Ch’Boogie,” from the band’s self-titled second album, was their first country hit in 1974. AATW’s biggest hit single, “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read,” from 1975’s Texas Gold, reached the country Top 10 charts. Around this time, Willie Nelson encouraged AATW to relocate to Austin, Texas, a vibrant college town with a diverse music scene. AATW also made the first of many appearances on PBS’ Austin City Limits.
“If you had long hair, you came to Austin, because otherwise there was trouble. It was the place. Houston followed,” said Benson. “Austin was the cultural mecca for longhairs (in Texas).”
Musically, AATW fit right in – basically by appealing to everybody.
“We were very fortunate in that we could play the hippie, cosmic cowboy joints, or whatever you want to call it, but we could also play the traditional redneck places because we knew how to play dance halls. In Texas that’s a very specific thing, but it gave us a little leg up in terms of we had gigs, and they paid. In Texas, on the dance-hall circuit, you have to do a very specific thing,” explained Benson. “One thing that they revered is Bob Wills. Bob Wills was like Elvis in Texas. In California and Texas, Bob Wills literally was Elvis. He was a movie star. He was huge. But the music itself is still very esoteric. The cowboy part of Bob Wills was just a figure. He was an outrageous, charismatic band leader who happened to invent this really cool kind of music. He didn’t know he was doing it. He didn’t go out to do it. He was just playing dances. Back in those days you had to play swing music because that was the rhythm they danced to.”
Benson described how AATW sharpened its musicianship while playing a variety of musical styles.
“You’ve got to slow dance, you’ve got to waltz, you’ve got to two-step, you’ve got to do a jitterbug. Old rock ‘n’ roll was always a staple in country bars – (Chuck Berry’s) ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and all that stuff. It’s a wonderful place to develop as a band because you’re playing all night, and because it’s a dance,” he said.
“I keep explaining this to people. When you play a concert – unless it’s a jazz concert or an extended rock ‘n’ roll band concert – you can’t play long instrumentals. You’ve got to sing. Whereas at a dance, everybody can take a solo, as opposed to one (musician). In a country-western band, you sing the verse, you sing the chorus, the fiddle player plays four bars and then you go back to singing. If you’re playing a dance, you can play solos for another three, four or five minutes as long as they’re dancing, and then come back and sing. You really get to develop musical abilities.”
More than 85 musicians have been members of AATW over the last five decades yet Benson feels that it’s been more refreshing than disruptive.
“It’s great, man, because you get new ideas,” he said. “The M.O. is this: ‘You’ve got to learn what went before. That’s the job. Here’s the parts. Here’s the stuff. Here’s the recordings. Go learn it, then do what you do and put your personality into it.’ Change it a little bit if it works, and we always do that. Yes, it’s invigorating.”
In fact, Benson was Vintage Guitar magazine’s August 2021 cover feature subject. Rich Kienzle profiled Benson and his playing and guitar collection.
“I’m a singer that plays guitar. I take my guitar playing very seriously, but I know there are better players than me. I can accompany myself very well, and I can actually play on other people’s records in a certain style, so that’s very nice,” he said. “I ain’t the best, but I’m the best that I can do!”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Late that afternoon, AATW was scheduled to play a Texas-style barbecue at the White House.
“I knew the Bushes, George and Laura, socially. They asked us to play on the South Lawn. It was a bipartisan event. It was quite an experience being there and watching the town shut down and seeing the Pentagon get hit, and then realizing probably the plane up in Pennsylvania that they took down was headed either for the White House or the Capitol. We were right there,” Benson said. “I was across the street from the White House sitting there. I was watching ‘Band of Brothers’ on the TV at 9:30 in the morning and (AATW drummer) David Sanger called up and said, ‘Turn on the news!’
“We had a show the next day at the North Carolina State Fair. They said, ‘Would you play tomorrow?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah! We’ll play.’ This is one of those things where you just go, ‘You can’t stop America with this terrorist act.’ So, we go down there, and it’s probably the most emotional moment of my life on stage. There was about 1,000 people instead of 4,000 people. I said, ‘Don’t introduce us.’ The guy said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Don’t introduce us.’
“I walked out on stage with the band and I said, ‘Good evening everybody. We’re Asleep at the Wheel, and we’re going to play music because in America that’s what we have the freedom to do,’ and I sang ‘America the Beautiful.’ It was chilling. People loved it. We played a one-hour set and got out of there. It was a wonderful feeling to be able to do that.”
As of press time, Asleep at the Wheel was still scheduled to appear in concert on October 23, 2021 at the picnic grounds of the Ali Ghan Shrine Club in Cumberland, Maryland as part of the Tri State Concert Association’s revived 2021 Season. For late breaking details or to confirm the date, call 301-876-4880.