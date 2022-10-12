“All Who Wander are Not Lost”
The Ballad of the Midnight Blue Behemoth
I refuse say it is the end of an era; that would be hackneyed. But it is certainly the end of a phase of my life, and - dare I say it - I would like to think it is also the end of something oddly, comfortingly familiar to residents of the county.
We have laid to rest the bumper sticker car, my dear old Midnight Blue Behemoth, and I am in unabashed mourning.
This second-hand Ford 500 came into my life 11 years ago when the car I was then driving was totaled by a van as I took the kids to school. I was not awarded sufficient money to actually replace the car, but only for its Blue Book value thus I was stuck with the quest of finding a car for about $3,000, and as quickly as possible.
The only car available at this dealership for the money I had was a rather large, royal blue Ford 500, a model which the dealer assured me was similar to a Ford Taurus, only different. He didn’t expound on what the differences were, but as my parents had loved their Taurus, I was already favorably inclined.
The Midnight Blue Behemoth, or MBB as I called her, seemed to me an enormous vehicle after having driven compact Saturns for the past 12 years or so. It reminded me of the old, second-hand AMC Matador station wagon my ex in-laws gave me soon after I married their son. That car we called Pandora, because all the evils of the world seemed to spring from it as soon as we opened the door – but that's for another article.
Someone, a previous owner I guess, had put additional tinted plastic pieces along the tops of MBB’s front windows to decrease sun glare. The rearview mirrors on either side were enormous and so were the panels that framed her windows. The result was practically no visibility to right or left when I stopped at an intersection, a lack which almost got me killed on several occasions. But I never held it against the MBB; it was not her fault.
Neither was the radio that died about 2 years into our partnership, (hubby replaced it with an old one of his) nor the fact that I had to wrestle with the steering wheel to get her around corners in spite of her power steering. It was all part of the idiosyncrasy that was my Midnight Blue Behemoth, and she and I bonded in a way I had never done before with a car.
Just when my bumper sticker craze began, I cannot recall, but it must have been not long after the MBB and I teamed up. I do remember what my very first bumper sticker said: “I dream of a world where chickens can cross the road without having their motives questioned.” From that mild beginning, things turned a little – some (including my husband) would say a lot – crazy.
I began noticing bumper stickers, seeking out funny or pithy ones in catalogs and shop fronts, and plastering them over my long-suffering MBB with abandon.
“What if the Hokey Pokey is what it’s all about?”
And “I haven't been the same since that house fell on my sister.”
And “Meddle not in the affairs of dragons, for you are crunchy and good with ketchup.”
Space was also reserved for philosophical and thought -provoking axioms.
Not all who wander are lost”
“Practice random acts of kindness and senseless beauty.Then the humorous
“I do whatever my Rice Krispies tell me to.”
“Go where you're celebrated, not where you're tolerated”
"Having weird parents builds charactee".
The more I decorated my car, the more often I found it appearing on Facebook. Once I came out of the former Bon-Ton to find an elderly gentleman calmly peeling one of the bumper stickers off MBB's trunk. When I asked him why, he responded “because I don't agree with it.”
Frequent honking, little notes left under MBB’s windshield wipers and thumbs-up signs were mixed with people flipping me the bird and throwing things, like Slurpees, at my poor, innocent MBB. She seemed to take it all in stride. I never once got the impression that she disagreed with any of the opinions expressed on her exterior. We were partners in activism, and I believe she wore our sentiments with serenity.
I guess I somehow assumed we would go on together forever.
I was wrong. My oldest son and I were climbing the mountain between Frederick and Hagerstown on 68 West, and on the downward slope, my poor old MBB simply died in her tracks. No power, no steering, no brakes; I fought to get her to the side of the road in heavy traffic, walled in by 18-wheelers and descending the mountain at an alarming clip. But faithful to the end, she got us safely out of the traffic with her dying breaths. Then all was silence.
We had her towed to a strange garage, and tried to believe she could be revived, but I think I knew in my heart that the parting had come.
Her bumper stickers waving bravely, I said a hopeful goodbye for the moment and flew off to another continent, wondering if there was any chance...but texts from my husband in that far away land told me the awful truth. My darling MBB had gone to that golden used car lot in the sky.
