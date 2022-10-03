Catching up with Caleigh
And why she went full-on Ginger for Miss USA
Editor's Note: Cumberland's own Caleigh Shade will represent not only the State of Maryland but her hometown when she competes for the title of Miss U.S.A tonight -- Monday, October 3, 2022 during a nationwide pageant that will be broadcast live on Hulu. We will be watching and cheering our "Three Time' cover on -- will you?
By the time you are reading this article, Allegany County could very well have a new claim to fame. If you’re a gambler, odds are Caleigh Shade – a native of Cumberland, a two-time Allegany Magazine cover and yes, Jake’s sister – could very well be wearing the crown of Miss U.S.A. If she is not the top contender in the contest, we demand an immediate recount. Can we look into the votes that came from the judges from Georgia and Arizona?
And if she does have that bejeweled head wear, the title, the sash and that cash, she will be competing for Miss Universe next. I sat down with this very busy lady just as she was finishing up “Miss U.S.A Boot Camp” (yes, that is a real thing) and just as she was preparing to step onto the stage to compete. We first featured Caleigh in this magazine in 2015 as part of a fashion shoot with other local titleholders. And it’s safe to say, in the last seven (seven!) years, Caleigh has come a long way, Baby. She even decided – shortly after being crowned Miss Maryland U.S.A to color her hair and go a bold “Shade” (pun intended) of red.
Allegany Magazine: You are currently competing as Miss Maryland USA in the Miss USA pageant. I think the first time we got to know you was through the local pageant system here. What is it about pageants that keeps drawing you back?
Caleigh Shade: In addition to being empowering, becoming Miss Maryland USA has always been a long term goal of mine. Competing at Miss Teen USA in 2018 was an experience I will never forget, and I am thrilled to finally step on the Miss USA stage.
AM: How is Miss USA different than Miss America?
CS: They both empower intelligent women, but for the average person-the easiest way to differentiate the two is that Miss USA doesn’t have talent portion of the competition, but does have a swimsuit portion.
AM: Are you having the time of your life right now?
CS: I am. Preparation for the Miss USA competition has been an absolute whirlwind. I’ve traveled all over the country with “Prepare To Win” and my team for training.
AM: We know you moved to Ocean City a few years ago -- but still claim Cumberland as "home" -- how's life at the beach?
CS: It is a dream! Being a sommelier is not at all what I expected for myself, but I would not change it for the world. My restaurant has been so supportive of my journey to Miss USA, which definitely makes it a little sweeter.
AM: Do you still consider Allegany County home?
CS: I do! My family is located there and I do I come back quite often. There is so I much that I appreciate about growing up in Cumberland, and I will always look back on it fondly.
AM: What has moving away from home taught you?
CS: I needed the independence that moving away from home by myself has afforded me, and it broadened my horizons in terms of exposure to other cultures. Too me, that was invaluable and I would not be who I am without it.
AM: What is your fondest memory of growing up in Cumberland?
CS: Going to the LaVale pool with my mom. I was on the swim team there and can remember how much of an impact that had on me as a child.
AM: The last we saw you, you were a blonde -- and you went red -- a bold mood after being crowned Miss Maryland USA -- what inspired the change?
CS: I wanted to distinguish myself, and be unique. The red hair helped me do just that, and I absolutely love it.
AM: We love it too. What advice do you have for young women who may be looking to you for inspiration or as a role model?
CS: Working in a male-dominated field has shown me the true value of being an advocate for yourself and others. It is incredibly important to unite as women to overcome these challenges and turn these industries into being simply led by quality professionals regardless if that leader is a man or a woman.
AM: Your family here is among your biggest fans. What does family mean to you?
CS: My family is so so supportive and I definitely would not be where I am without them. They have made me who I am today.
AM: What’s the most challenging thing you did today?
CS: I woke up at 4:30 am to fly from the little town of Marion, Illinois to Orlando for a modeling job. I am currently talking to you while sitting in an airport on a layover in Missouri.
AM: What motivates or inspires you?
CS: Knowing how proud 15 year old me would be of myself today, is incredibly motivating. I am achieving my dreams and that is invaluable, not matter the outcome.
AM: You are competing -- even as we speak -- for Miss USA. If you win the title (and I hope you do) how will your life change?
CS: Once Miss USA is crowned, she moves into the Miss USA apartment in Los Angeles and starts to prepare for the Miss Universe competition. I would be leaving Maryland for my year of service as Miss USA.
AM: What is next for Caleigh Shade? Where do you see yourself in five years?
CS: Oh my gosh. I would love to pass my next sommelier exam, hopefully in 2023! After that, I see a lot of traveling in the works for me.